tde presents reliable and specialised system for mobile applications

Light weight and easy to handle: tMA system ensures wide bandwidths even in harsh conditions

Dortmund/Germany, 5 September 2024. With the tMA system, tde – trans data elektronik offers an innovative, weight-optimised solution for the flexible use of high-density cabling solutions in harsh environments. The system“s base are lens connectors with HEB technology (Hermaphroditic Expanded Beam). They are insensitive to axial displacement, contamination and vibration and can therefore also be used under rough conditions. They are supplemented by connectors of type MT 38999. A particular advantage of the system is the lightweight but robust aluminium support frame. It offers space for a NATO 380 cable drum and 1,000 metres of cable. Together with tde’s slim and lightweight fibre optic cable, the carrying frame with reel and cable weigh just 23 kilograms and can be transported by one person on their back due to its ergonomic design.

In harsh environments involving extreme temperatures or exposure to vibrations, sensitive fibre optic connectors are not an option. However, challenging fields such as the defence sector, emergency response, civil protection or industry also require reliable connections as well as wide bandwidths. tde’s tMA system is optimised for the mobile installation of passive network infrastructure, even under adverse conditions: It combines robust HEB connector technology with lightweight and ergonomic design that enables effortless handling and the transport of 1,000 metres of cable carried by one person.

„During the development of the tMA system, it was clear to us that the individual components must ensure reliable cabling above all, but also be robust and easy to use,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. „However, that alone is not enough for mobile applications, it is crucial that the system is easy to transport and that a link can be set up easily. We were able to achieve all of this in the tMA system.“

Connectors for extreme conditions

The connectors are the centrepiece of the system. The HEB-M lens connector has a hermaphroditic design, allowing the connectors to be easily plugged together regardless of polarity or gender. This ensures standardised and quick handling and avoids application errors; cable extensions are also possible without an adapter. The connector is manufactured from aluminium and is anodised to ensure that it can withstand heavy use. Special stainless-steel versions are also available for extreme applications such as in marine or mining industries. The plug has a strain relief of 1,500 N and can be used in temperatures ranging from -55 °C to +85 °C. With at least 3,000 plugging cycles, it has a long service life. It is standardised in accordance with MIL-DTL-83526/20/21 QPL and VG 95319-100/-200, protected against contact and dust in accordance with protection class IP 67, completely waterproof and available in versions with two to twelve channels.

The second connector in the tMA system is the MT 38999 connector. It has twelve optical channels in a size 11 housing. The MT 38999 bulkhead connector is available as standard with a straight profile and low installation height. It is available in aluminium, nickel-aluminium-bronze or stainless-steel housings. Both the MT 38999 and the HEB-M connector are available in single and multimode versions. In addition, both have low insertion loss and high return loss.

Weight-optimised transport by a single person

With over 30 years of accumulated expertise, tde provides suitable mobile cabling for harsh environments to complement the lens connector series. An ergonomic aluminium backpack frame is used for transport – lightweight, yet extremely robust. It can be used in combination with a NATO 380 cable reel equipped with a crank handle, which offers space for 1,000 metres of mobile cable. The fibre optic cables as system components for the tMA system are customised and lighter than conventional cables thanks to their thin cable diameter, they are also kink-resistant and have up to twelve channels. The consistently lightweight design of the system allows the backpack, cable drum and cable to weigh just 23 kilograms combined, enabling one person to carry the mobile cabling all by themselves. „The core feature of our mobile components is simple: they are lightweight and reliably withstand harsh conditions,“ Engel summarises. „Therefore, the tMA system is the ideal solution for flexible use in harsh environments.“

In combination with the tMA system, the tML modular system platform is also suitable for mobile use and as a solution for harsh environments. Due to the simple, quick and space-saving installation using Plug & Play, the tML tde Modular Link System is ideal for use in areas where other systems reach their limits, such as in data centres/shelters. All cable variations for both outdoor and indoor installation can be customised using the cable configurator in the tde shop.

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Xing.

Company-Contact

tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

André Engel

Prinz-Friedrich-Karl-Str. 46

44135 Dortmund

Phone: +49 231 160480

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.tde.de/index-en

Press

EPR Advisors

Elke Thiergärtner

Max-Josef-Metzger-Straße 1

86157 Augsburg

Phone: +49 821 450879 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.epr-advisors.com

Bildquelle: tde – trans data elektronik