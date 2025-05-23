tde presents new Q-ODC fiber optic connector for extreme temperatures, vibrations, dirt and humidity

Reliable multi-fiber connector in demanding environments

Dortmund/Germany, 23 May 2025. With the new Q-ODC, tde – trans data elektronik GmbH is expanding its portfolio with an innovative fiber optic multi-fiber connector that has been specially developed for use in harsh environments. With a diameter of just 20 millimetres, the compact fiber optic connector enables versatile applications in offshore, industry, defence technology as well as temporary mobile cabling and FTTA installations.

Designed for temperatures between -40 °C and +85 °C, the new multi-fiber connector meets the requirements of IEC 61300-2-26. Thanks to the special ferrule holder and the robust metal housing, the IP68-rated connector withstands vibrations, dirt, dust and mechanical stress. With an integrated MTP ferrule, the Q-ODC 12/24 connector enables higher fiber counts in a small space and offers water resistance that can withstand 30 days in three metres of water without loss of performance.

High-performance multimode and single mode fibers

The Q-ODC 12/24 is based on the proven MT Elite ferrule from US Conec and supports multimode and single mode fibers. With twelve or 24 fibers, it enables fast plug & play installations thanks to the push-pull locking mechanism. The typical insertion loss is 0.12 dB (multimode) and 0.1 dB (single mode). The return loss is at least 35 dB (multimode) and more than 75 dB (single mode).

Q-ODC is based on a modular design

The Q-ODC system is based on a modular design that enables quick and safe installation. The interfaces are designed to prevent contamination and damage, which facilitates maintenance and increases the longevity of the connections. In addition, the Q-ODC interfaces are available in different variants to cover different requirements in terms of fiber density, environmental resistance, and connection type.

Simple installation and flexible application

The new multi-fiber connector features easy handling and quick installation. With an extensive product portfolio and various additional components – such as different cable types, splitters, top-hat rail housings, wall distributors and retractors – tde continues to focus on fast and application-specific plug & play cabling in various fields of application.

Versatile even in harsh environments

Originally developed for the FTTA market, the multi-fiber connector is increasingly being used in areas such as smart grids, wind energy, defence technology, industrial automation, rail and offshore applications and mining. This underlines the versatility and reliability of fiber optic connection solutions for demanding environments.

Q-ODC 12/24 is a logical addition

The Q-ODC 12/24 complements the existing product portfolio by setting new standards for reliable, robust fiber optic connections in demanding fields of application. With the Q-ODC, tde is underlining its role as an innovation driver in multi-fiber technology.

Visit tde – trans data elektronik and have a look at the new fibre optic connector Q-ODC here:

– 27 to 28 May at AFCEA 2025, World Conference Center Bonn, Hall New York/Geneva, Booth S04

– 3 to 5 June at ANGA COM in Cologne: Koelnmesse, Hall 7, Booth C67, Congress-Centrum Nord

– 4 to 5 June at Data Centre World in Frankfurt, together with the two tde partners LANTRONIX and ARIMAX: Messe Frankfurt, Hall 8, Booth J057

More information and registration as a guest of tde at tde.de/events

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Xing, Instagram and Bluesky.

