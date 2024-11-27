tde and Lantronix deepen partnership for sustainable IoT innovations

Long-standing partners cooperate in driving forward the digital future of Industry 4.0

Dortmund/Germany, 27 November 2024. The company tde – trans data elektronik is further expanding its collaboration with Lantronix, a global leader in IoT compute and connectivity IoT solutions. The close partnership began in 1996 with Transition Networks, which is now part of Lantronix. Recently tde and Lantronix met to discuss extending its relationship into additional products that provide more solutions that its customers seek in the IoT industry.

The acquisition of Transition Networks brought Lantronix growth in the field of complementary IoT connectivity products and functions, including switching, Power over Ethernet (PoE) and media conversion and adapter products. The acquisition also resulted in considerable synergies in the areas of operations and product development. The close cooperation between tde and Lantronix continued after the acquisition. As a Strategic Edge Partner, tde is responsible for advising customers and implementing projects with Lantronix in the German market. „We have valued tde as a reliable partner for many years and are delighted to be able to deepen this partnership. Our partnership is based on shared corporate values, such as customer focus, technological innovation and sustainability,“ says Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer at Lantronix.

Increasing network resiliency with out-of-band management

In addition to other Lantronix products, tde will also offer the full Lantronix out-of-band (OOB) portfolio. OOB management improves network resiliency by providing secure remote access to network infrastructure, such as routers, switches, firewalls and more, over the console port like an onsite admin with a crash cart. Lantronix AI-driven out-of-band management is an expert system using rules-based AI to recover and mitigate network infrastructure securely, reliably and automatically. In addition to accessing remote gear during an outage, it also automates many daily tasks that can unnecessarily consume much of a network admin“s day.

„We specialise in offering complete OOBM solutions, from evaluation through deployment, while ensuring success with our Level Technical Services. Operators of critical infrastructure rely on Lantronix OOBM solutions in industries ranging from finance to healthcare and energy,“ says Gurusamy.

Lantronix enables customers to choose console servers sized to each deployment, the types of OOB links and the types of serial console connections needed. With two options for cloud or on-prem management platforms, Lantronix out-of-band has the remote access, reporting and compliance needed for enterprise networks. Zero-touch deployment ensures new sites are up and running quickly and core cybersecurity features, including options for FIPS 140-2 Level 2 compliance, protect the customer“s infrastructure 24/7.

Promising future business in the German market

Together with the long-life cycles, this enables sustainable use over many years. „Lantronix thus offers investment and future security. That matches our philosophy perfectly. In almost thirty years of partnership, we have trusted Lantronix (formerly Transition Networks) to provide quality products backed by excellent technical support,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde.

Ideas for future forms of cooperation emerged during the personal dialogue and professional exchange. „Our companies complement each other very well. The Lantronix product range ensures high availability, is easy to handle thanks to Plug & Play and complements our portfolio perfectly. We see promising future business in the German market, especially in data centres,“ concludes Engel.

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Xing and Instagram.

Company-Contact

tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

André Engel

Prinz-Friedrich-Karl-Str. 46

44135 Dortmund

Phone: +49 231 160480

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.tde.de/index-en

Press

EPR Advisors

Elke Thiergärtner

Max-Josef-Metzger-Straße 1

86157 Augsburg

Phone: +49 821 450879 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.epr-advisors.com

Bildquelle: tde – trans data elektronik GmbH