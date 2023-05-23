TBS Switzerland has released a brand new software platform.

TBS Switzerland presents BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE: the software platform for efficient management of biometric data and products for secure access control and time management.

Swiss company TBS – Touchless Biometric Systems, a leading provider of biometric technologies headquartered in Pfäffikon, Zurich, has unveiled its latest innovation in biometric management: the BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE software platform. The innovative platform, the result of years of research and development, offers a comprehensive solution for managing and monitoring biometric products and data.

Biometric devices are the best way to increase security and reliably verify the identity of individuals. But how can all biometric solutions be efficiently managed? The answer is: BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE – the new software platform from TBS.

BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE simplifies user and device management and offers many additional features to meet even demanding project requirements. The software guarantees security, efficiency, and comprehensive functionality. With additional power packs, the range of functions can be expanded.

Thanks to advanced security measures, BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE in combination with TBS biometric devices ensures that all data is optimally protected. The platform offers advanced security measures and scalability for large, multi-site installations, and available web APIs make integration with other systems easier. Deployed in banks, airports, government agencies, data centers, and other high-security areas, BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE provides a unique solution for the safest person identification.

„BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE is the result of our proactive development strategy. Regardless of whether you prefer a standalone or integrated solution, an on-premise or cloud-based deployment, the BIOMANAGER ENTERPRISE platform offers maximum flexibility and individual customization options,“ said Stefan Schaffner, CEO of TBS.

More information about our software platform: https://www.tbs-biometrics.com/biomanager-enterprise

About TBS

Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS) is a Swiss company that is internationally renowned for its innovative biometric systems. In particular, in the areas of access control and workforce management, TBS has created various solutions together with its partners and implemented them at customer sites.

Based on the patented touchless 3D fingerprint technology and the powerful BIOMANAGER Enterprise software platform, TBS provides its customers with unique system components that can be easily integrated into existing solutions and guarantee that only authorized persons have access. Even complex workflows can be represented by extended integration and customization options of the system.

TBS has a global presence with 100 partners in over 40 countries, including Siemens, Honeywell, Dormakaba, Interflex/Allegion and Nedap. TBS touchless biometric solutions are used in airports, banks, hospitals, governments and other organizations.

