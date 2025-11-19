Tableo Launches AI Messaging Assistant on Instagram

24/7 Restaurant Booking Automation Now Available on the World’s Most Popular Visual Platform

Tableo, the award-winning restaurant reservation software trusted by venues in over 85 countries, is expanding its AI Messaging Assistant (AIMA) to Instagram. This latest update enables restaurants to turn Instagram direct messages into confirmed bookings through a fully automated, multilingual assistant that integrates seamlessly with Tableo“s reservation system.

„Managing guest messages across platforms is a growing challenge. With AIMA now live on Instagram, restaurants can offer immediate, 24/7 responses to guest inquiries and never miss a reservation again,“ said Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO of Tableo.

The AI Messaging Assistant helps restaurants streamline operations and improve guest communication by responding to inquiries around the clock, including outside standard operating hours. The assistant supports multiple languages, making it ideal for restaurants located in tourist destinations. All Instagram bookings flow directly into the Tableo diary and floor plan, ensuring complete synchronization across platforms including Google and Facebook. Early adopters of the Facebook version reported an increase in bookings made outside regular business hours and a measurable reduction in manual staff workload. This Instagram launch follows the successful rollout of AIMA for Facebook, already in use by popular hospitality venues such as Country Terrace in Malta.

The development of the AI Messaging Assistant has been supported by XjenzaMalta under the FUSION: R&I Technology Extension Programme, further reinforcing Tableo“s commitment to hospitality technology innovation.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.tableo.com.

Tableo is a modern restaurant reservation and table management system designed to simplify operations and boost restaurant performance. The platform includes AI-powered messaging, real-time floor plan control, and seamless integration with major discovery and booking channels, including Google, Facebook, Instagram, and the MICHELIN Guide.

Contact

Tableo Ltd.

Tamara Naudi

Triq MRO Frank Galea The Meadows 2

ZBG 9060 Haz-Zebbug

Phone: –

E-Mail:

Url: https://tableo.com/

