Syndigo Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Ecosystem-Led Growth, Data Strategy, and Customer Experience

New executive appointments bolster Syndigo“s partner ecosystem, customer-led data and platform strategy

Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, today announced key updates to its executive leadership team, including the creation of a new Chief Strategy & Alliances Officer role and the expansion of responsibilities for its Chief Customer & Data Officer.

As the company reinforces its commitment to ecosystem-led growth, data-driven innovation, and platform strategy, the following executives have been appointed to newly created roles on the Syndigo leadership team:

– Stephen Kaufman has been appointed Chief Strategy & Alliances Officer, a newly created executive role that formalizes partnerships as a core growth engine for Syndigo.

– Andrew Tuerk has assumed expanded responsibilities as Chief Customer & Data Officer, broadening his mandate beyond data leadership to play a central role in strengthening Syndigo“s customer relationships and driving customer centricity.

„Syndigo is entering a pivotal moment of growth where partnerships, data, and strategy must work together to deliver exceptional outcomes for customers,“ said Simon Angove, CEO of Syndigo. „By bringing in a seasoned leader like Stephen and expanding Andrew“s role to drive a customer first approach, we“re ensuring we have the leadership in place to scale faster, innovate more effectively, and enable our brands and retailers to succeed in an increasingly complex, AI-driven commerce landscape.“

Stephen will be responsible for building and scaling a global partner ecosystem that accelerates innovation, expands market reach, and enables customers to maximize value through tightly integrated solutions. Stephen brings deep expertise across retail, Product Information Management (PIM), Master Data Management (MDM), and AI, with a career spanning product leadership, technology strategy, and alliances. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at inRiver, where he led product innovation and ecosystem development.

As Chief Customer & Data Officer, Andrew continues to lead Syndigo“s data strategy, with responsibility for data direction, data management, and overseeing Syndigo“s relationship with GS1. In this expanded role, he will deepen his engagement with customers, improve the customer experience, and drive the customer-first strategy across the business.

This announcement deepens Syndigo“s growth vision and positions the company as an industry leader in partner-driven innovation at a time when brands and retailers are seeking more connected, flexible solutions to compete in the next era of commerce.

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting over 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers on the leading commerce data pool, Syndigo offers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich their product data, publish it every place they sell, and optimize it through AI-powered insights. J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L“Occitane, Unilever, and Weber are among the companies driving growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com

