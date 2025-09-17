Swiss Climate EcoServ and Herberg Systems Announce Merger to Accelerate Digitalization and Decarbonization in Maritime Industry

The merger unites sustainability and compliance expertise with leading digital solutions to deliver future-proof innovations for shipping and global trade.

Swiss Climate EcoServ GmbH and Herberg Systems GmbH Announce Merger to Drive Digitalization and Sustainability in the Maritime Industry

Hamburg/Zurich, 16.09.2025

Swiss Climate EcoServ GmbH and Herberg Systems GmbH today announced their merger, forming a powerful alliance that combines expertise in sustainability, compliance, and verification with cutting-edge digital solutions for the maritime industry.

Both companies have a long-standing commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability. By joining forces, they aim to provide clients with enhanced capabilities to meet the challenges of decarbonization, climate protection, and digital transformation. The combined company will focus on delivering efficient, future-proof solutions in data collection, compliance, and trading for a greener economy and shipping sector.

Jan Herberg, CEO of Herberg Systems GmbH, commented:

„The merger with Swiss Climate EcoServ is an exciting milestone for Herberg Systems. By bringing together our digital expertise with Swiss Climate EcoServ“s sustainability and verification know-how, we are building a powerful alliance. Together, we will enable the maritime industry to meet regulatory requirements more efficiently and to accelerate its path toward decarbonization.“

Philipp Ahrenkiel, CEO of Swiss Climate EcoServ GmbH, added:

„The merger with Herberg Systems marks a decisive step forward. By combining Swiss Climate EcoServ“s expertise in sustainability and verification with Herberg Systems“ digital capabilities, we are creating powerful solutions to support the maritime industry in its transformation towards decarbonization and efficiency. Together, we can accelerate change and shape a more sustainable future for shipping and beyond.“

The leadership of both companies expressed their gratitude to all partners, clients, and employees who contributed to making this strategic step possible.

With this merger, Swiss Climate EcoServ and Herberg Systems are positioned to become a leading partner for digital compliance, emissions management, and sustainable innovation in global shipping.

________________________________________

About Swiss Climate EcoServ GmbH

Swiss Climate EcoServ GmbH is a trusted partner for sustainability, emissions verification, and compliance solutions in the maritime sector. With a focus on decarbonization, climate protection, and regulatory compliance, Swiss Climate EcoServ supports clients in achieving their environmental and strategic goals through efficient, transparent, and future-proof processes.

About Herberg Systems GmbH

Herberg Systems GmbH, headquartered in Hamburg, is a leading provider of digital software solutions for the maritime industry. For more than two decades, the company has specialized in delivering innovative tools that enable data management, compliance, and operational efficiency, helping shipping companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes and drive digital transformation.

Contact

Swiss Climate EcoServ GmbH

Philipp Ahrenkiel

Michaelisstrasse 24

20459 Hamburg

Phone: +4940649455220

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.swissclimate.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.