Sweepatic expands its platform with Attack Surface Scoring

New feature enables the evaluation of attack surfaces

Leuven/Belgium, 27 January 2022 – The cyber security company Sweepatic has added a new feature to its Attack Surface Management Platform. Attack Surface Scoring allows companies to better review and assess their cybersecurity posture now, and in the future. By prioritizing issues within the attack surface, the feature is able to point users where they should take action first. The goal is to drive their remediation process and improve cyber resilience across the organization.

The topic of cybersecurity has become an integral part of many companies. For this reason, more and more features and tools are being launched to be able to fend off attackers at an early stage. Sweepatic has also expanded its Attack Surface Management Platform and released a new feature. With Attack Surface Scoring, the cybersecurity situation across the entire company can be displayed and rated with grades from A to F. For example, if a company receives only an „F“ score, it should take further security measures.

Various dimensions, such as vulnerabilities and encryption, are taken into account when assessing attack surfaces. On this basis, users can understand the assessment and track its evolution over time. This not only saves time, but also optimizes the entire process of attack surface management. As a result, problems can be resolved much faster.

„The Attack Surface Scoring feature is a great improvement. The Sweepatic Platform leads us to a new way of working to become more resilient to cyber attacks. Scoring will also be an efficient tool for reporting to management,“ says Jan Van der Velpen, IT Director at Ekinops.

Sweepatic is a European provider of External Attack Surface Management. The cloud-based SaaS platform automates the continuous mapping, monitoring and managing of all internet-connected assets – making organizations an unpopular attack target for cybercriminals. Running 24/7, the ECSO-certified Sweepatic Platform delivers attack surface data and analysis on a clear dashboard and via notifications. In this way, Sweepatic supports companies in reducing and structuring the attack surface and prioritizing findings. You can find out more at https://www.sweepatic.com

Company-Contact

Sweepatic

Hannah Smeyers

Kapeldreef 60

3001 Leuven

Phone: +32497816699

E-Mail: h.smeyers@sweepatic.com

Url: https://www.sweepatic.com

Press

Katharina Jendrny

Katharina Jendrny

Nisterstraße 3

56472 Nisterau

Phone: +49 (0)266191260-0

E-Mail: sweepatic@sprengel-pr.com

Url: https://www.sprengel-pr.com

