SupraTix joins the ECSA Board to Tackle Semiconductor Skills Gaps in Europe

Addressing the Skills Gap in Microelectronics

ECSA has set ambitious goals for the next four years, with SupraTix poised to play a key role in their achievement. The aim is to foster deeper cooperation between education and industry, with a focus on the upskilling, reskilling, and workforce development required for Europe’s thriving digital economy. By building a solid platform for strategic dialogue, ECSA seeks to ensure that Europe’s microelectronics industry can meet the growing demand for skills and talent.

Jeannette Göcke, Co-founder of SupraTix

Europe is at a turning point – the digital transformation demands bold action in the semiconductor industry. With our expertise in digitalization and innovative educational concepts, we are ready to actively support the European Chips Skills Academy and work together with political and economic stakeholders to create solutions that not only close the skills gap but also ensure sustainable growth and technological sovereignty in Europe.

SupraTix: A Pioneer in Adaptive Learning and Skills Profiling

SupraTix brings its expertise in creating technical skills profiles and AI-driven adaptive learning paths to help reduce workforce shortages. This contribution directly aligns with ECSA’s vision of improving Europe’s competitiveness in the global market.

SupraTix“s flagship platform, SupraWorx, is a cutting edge, AI-enhanced solution that has been operational since 2016. It is designed to create a globally connected ecosystem that serves as a knowledge-generating process tool. Using global standards and an open marketplace, SupraWorx builds an advanced workplace data infrastructure worldwide. The platform has a global reach spanning Europe, the U.S., China, India, and beyond, helping connect tech companies, SMEs, startups, and IT service providers into a cohesive and innovative digital ecosystem.

Over 10 Years of Research in Competency Measurement and Evaluation

SupraTix’s contributions are supported by its decade-long research in competency measurement, standardization, and skills profiling. Through continuous efforts in potential analysis, the company has been instrumental in fostering individual strengths and enhancing workforce productivity across various industries.

Scientific Advisory Board of SupraTix

SupraTix’s efforts are backed by its distinguished Scientific Advisory Board, comprising notable experts in innovation, competency development, and digital transformation:

Prof. Dr. Claudia Lehmann, Director of JOSEPHS Innovation Lab and Professor of Digital Innovation at the Leipzig Graduate School of Management, has a track record of driving innovation through collaborative strategies that empower industries to navigate digital transformations successfully.

Prof. Dr. John Erpenbeck, an authority on competency development, is known for his extensive work on self-organized learning and competency diagnostics. His methods have significantly influenced how organizations measure and enhance skills through digital tools.

Prof. Dr. Werner Sauter, a leading expert in competency-oriented learning systems, has written extensively on the development of learning systems that emphasize personal growth and skill mastery.

Prof. Dr. Steffen Kinkel, an expert in international management and industry networks, focuses on digital business models and AI-supported learning systems. His leadership at the Institute for Learning and Innovation in Networks is pivotal in shaping Europe’s response to the Industry 4.0 revolution.

Ralf Langen, a veteran in change management and strategic communication, brings deep expertise in guiding organizations through complex transformations. His approach to aligning leadership, communication, and motivation ensures that organizations embrace change effectively.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future of Europe’s Semiconductor Industry

By working hand-in-hand with ECSA, SupraTix will continue to push for innovative, AI-driven solutions to address the pressing semiconductor workforce shortages across Europe. The collaboration emphasizes not only the development of technical competencies but also the seamless integration of digital infrastructure to enable sustainable, long-term growth.

SupraTix’s membership in the ECSA Board marks an important step toward creating a more resilient and skilled European workforce that is ready to tackle the future of digital and semiconductor industries.

Contact Information

Email: press@supratix.com

Contact person: Tobias Göcke

Address:

SupraTix GmbH

BautznerStraße 45-47

01099 Dresden

SupraTix, based in Germany and operating globally, is a leader in digital transformation, specializing in business ecosystems, scalable connected products, data-centric services, and AI-driven applications. Our expertise extends to autonomous process control, technical skills profiling, digital twins, and workplace data infrastructures. Since 2016, the SupraWorx platform has been building an open global ecosystem that connects SMEs, startups, and major technology players, driving innovation and enabling seamless collaboration.

Contact

SupraTix GmbH

Tobias Göcke

Bautzner Str. 45-47

01099 Dresden

Phone: 035133948400

E-Mail:

Url: https://supratix.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.