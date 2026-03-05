Supply Chains in Uncertain Times: Transparency Becomes a Key Competitive Factor

Intelligent software tools such as BlueBoxCargo help companies identify bottlenecks early and develop alternative courses of action.

Bonn, March 5, 2026 – Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, volatile energy prices, and structural shifts in international trade relations are increasingly turning disruptions into the new normal. As a result, companies are required not only to make their supply networks more resilient, but also significantly more adaptable.

In this environment, end-to-end transparency across the entire supply chain is becoming strategically important. Reliable data and a consistent overview of goods flows, transport routes, and dependencies form the basis for identifying risks at an early stage and making operational decisions based on facts. This is precisely where BlueBox Systems comes in. The solution BlueBoxCargo, developed in Bonn, follows a data-driven approach that consolidates different information sources, analyzes them in a structured way, and translates the results into an operational control logic.

BlueBox Systems consolidates logistics and supply data from various systems and across different transport modes, making critical interfaces visible and enabling a continuous assessment of potential disruption factors. This creates a comprehensive overview of the supply chain, allowing companies to identify and actively manage bottlenecks, delays, or structural risks. Based on current data, scenarios can be simulated, alternatives evaluated, and measures initiated at an early stage-before production or delivery failures occur.

With its real-time tracking platform BlueBoxCargo, the company has set a technological benchmark, particularly in the air cargo sector. The solution integrates tracking data covering more than 90 percent of global air cargo volume, represents more than 200 airlines and around 1,600 airports, and provides real-time flight status information. This is complemented by AI-based arrival forecasts, automatic delay alerts, and the calculation of CO emissions at shipment level. In this way, operational transparency and sustainability requirements are combined within a single solution.

The current global situation clearly shows that transparency and data quality are no longer optional add-ons, but a fundamental prerequisite for resilient supply chains. BlueBox Systems supports companies in managing complexity in a structured way and in actively and proactively steering their supply networks.

About BlueBox Systems

Founded in Bonn in 2020, BlueBox Systems is a subsidiary of BusinessCode, a boutique logistics software company serving the needs of leading German multinationals for over 25 years. BlueBox Systems is the only visibility company focused principally on airfreight tracking and committed to constantly improving airfreight tracking data quality via an AI based algorithmic approach to multiple data sources. Multimodal tracking is enriched by their data partnership with leading US oceanfreight visibility provider, Vizion. Granular CO2 emissions tracking and reporting complements both modes. Bluebox“ premium data quality and cutting-edge tracking technology empowers shippers, logistics companies and supply chain platforms to harness the power of real-time data to improve productivity, enhance revenues, optimise logistics processes and gain competitive advantage.

