Sponsorship of a Student Racing Team

The Busch Group provided the Formula Student Team of TU Hamburg with a ZEBRA vacuum pump. With its help, the students manufactured carbon fiber vehicle parts for their racing car through vacuum infusion.

The racing team of TU Hamburg, which competes under the name e-gnition, manufactured the cockpit and aerodynamic parts of their vehicle with the help of the ZEBRA vacuum pump.

The vehicle parts were created using vacuum infusion. In this process, carbon fiber is coated with a layer of resin, which is pressed through the fiber under vacuum to create a composite. This procedure enables the construction of very light but stable plastic parts. This is particularly important for racing cars, as their speed also depends on their weight. The e-gnition team“s racing car, which can also compete without a driver, has now been made lighter.

„We were able to implement many new concepts and manufacturing methods thanks to Busch“s sponsorship of the ZEBRA. As a result, we could save almost 20 kg in weight compared to the previous year,“ says Henri Hoop, Head of the Aerodynamics Department of the Formula Student Team.

Since 2012, the Formula Student Team at TU Hamburg has taken part in competitions every year and has achieved several successes. In 2023, the students from Hamburg achieved third place in the Electric category and the second place in the Driverless category at Formula Student East in Hungary. In 2024, around 65 students from the university competed in events in Hungary, Croatia and at the Hockenheimring in Germany.

Formula Student is an international engineering competition that started in 1979 and now includes over 600 student teams from more than 20 countries. Students gain practical experience for their later careers.

In addition to e-gnition from Hamburg, other Student Formula teams are supported by Busch – for example, from German universities in Darmstadt, Stuttgart and Dresden. A team from Graz, Austria, one from Perth, Australia, and a racing team from Enschede in the Netherlands with a hydrogen vehicle have also been provided with vacuum pumps by Busch.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

Bildquelle: e-gnition Hamburg e.V.