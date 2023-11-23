Specialist for medical laser therapies presents innovative developments for gynecology, urology, phlebology and proctology at MEDICA 2023

This year at MEDICA 2023, biolitec presented several innovative product enhancements and new minimally invasive laser therapy procedures

Every year, companies from all over the world present their medical technology products at MEDICA in Düsseldorf. This year was once again particularly exciting when medical laser pioneer biolitec presented the latest innovations and therapies at its booth: the gentle LaEvita laser therapy for vaginal atrophy and mild stress urinary incontinence and the new LEONARDO DUAL 200 urology laser for use in prostate, bladder and kidney surgery. Modern TULA laser therapy is used for the outpatient removal of bladder tumors. There were more innovative developments in the new ELVeS Radial 2ring Pro laser fiber, which can also be used to sclerotize highly tortuous veins, and in the LHP method (LaserHemorrhoidoPlasty) for removing high-grade hemorrhoids.

With the LEONARDO DUAL laser system, biolitec offers a wide range of applications in gynecology. A new application is the LaEvita laser therapy for female urogenital complaints. LaEvita laser treatment stimulates collagen production in vaginal atrophy and mild stress urinary incontinence using a non-ablative and tissue-preserving technique. With HOLA (Hysteroscopic Outpatient Laser Application) laser therapy, biolitec also offers a gentle and uterus-preserving laser treatment. Polyps and fibroids can be removed quickly and gently with the biolitec special fibers MyoFiber CA and Myofiber CC. With the effective and innovative laser technology, uterine lesions can be treated without the risks associated with the resection technique and with virtually no bleeding.

The innovative and powerful LEONARDO DUAL 200 diode laser from biolitec has proven itself in the newly developed LEST procedure (Leonardi Ejaculation Sparing Technique) and helps to efficiently reduce the risk of ejaculation disorders in the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The LEONARDO DUAL 200 diode laser is used together with the TWISTER laser fiber from biolitec in this procedure. The LEONARDO DUAL 200 diode laser from biolitec is the only medical laser with which the wavelengths 980 nm and 1470 nm can be combined for optimal vaporization.

As far as bladder tumors are concerned, biolitec’s TULA laser therapy is the first real alternative to classic tumor removal using an electric snare. Laser therapy can be carried out directly during cystoscopy and offers various advantages: it can be applied on an outpatient basis in the specialist’s surgery. The procedure can be carried out completely without anesthesia. There is no need to discontinue blood-thinning medication beforehand. Laser therapy is therefore ideal for frequently recurring bladder tumors.

There is also something new in the ELVeS Radial family. biolitec has added two new developments to its ELVeS Radial laser system for minimally invasive laser treatment of insufficient veins. Firstly, there is the new ELVeS Radial 2ring Pro laser fiber, which can also be used to obliterate heavily tortuous veins because it has an additional channel for saline solution. The saline solution can be introduced directly to the front of the fiber optic cap via a rear Luer lock connection. This stretches the vein before the light is emitted. Another new feature is the LEONARDO 1940 single wavelength laser, whose special wavelength enables more efficient absorption of water components in the vein wall. This significantly reduces the occurrence of bruising, accelerates convalescence, and produces excellent aesthetic results.

With the LHP method (LaserHemorrhoidoPlasty) for the treatment of hemorrhoids, biolitec has developed a gentle and painless alternative to the usual treatment methods. A laser fiber is inserted into the hemorrhoid through a very small incision. The laser radiation closes the blood vessels. This weakens the blood supply. The hemorrhoid shrinks within a few days after the procedure. This means that no incisions or stitches are necessary and there are no open wounds.

The radially emitting FiLaC laser fiber from laser pioneer biolitec is used with the LEONARDO DUAL diode laser with two combinable wavelengths to treat various conditions, including acne inversa, with very good treatment results. Instead of surgically removing fistulas in the rectal area, FiLaC laser therapy can be used to gently and precisely close fistula tracts from the inside.

Would you like to find out more about biolitec’s innovations? Visit biolitec at www.biolitec.com and discover the latest studies, videos and information for your specialist area!

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

