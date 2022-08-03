SmartTOP convertible top module for Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster available soon

Soon, the SmartTOP additional convertible top control from Mods4cars will be available for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster. The retrofit convertible top module enables the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 03, 2022

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster (R197) will be available soon. The latest development from Mods4cars enables, among other things, the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. A short tap on the interior button is enough and the movement of the convertible top is automatically carried out.

Furthermore, the SmartTOP module will allow the convertible top to be operated from a distance using the original vehicle key. By pressing a key combination on the remote control, the convertible top opens or closes automatically. No change needs to be made to the vehicle key for this function.

Numerous additional functions will also be included: Among of which, windows can be opened and closed separately via the remote control. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt any ongoing convertible top movement. If necessary, the module can be deactivated completely.

All functions of the SmartTOP convertible top module can be programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module enables connection to the home PC/MAC. Included within the scope of delivery is a specially developed plug-and-play adapter that ensures a foolproof connection between the vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing SmartTOP convertible top controls for all popular roadster and convertible models since 2002. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The comfort control module for the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster will be available from 339.00 Euro plus tax.

The first demo video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/X9lyqq50h9E

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

