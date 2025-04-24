SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible now available

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars is now available for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible. It enables the convertible top to be opened and closed via one-touch while driving.

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 24, 2025

Mods4cars is now launching its retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang convertible. „We are delighted that we can now also offer a smart convertible top solution for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The SmartTOP modules are retrofitted to the vehicle to make the convertible top more convenient to operate.

Once installed, the Mustang driver can open and close the soft top while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h via one-touch. All they need to do is tap the convertible top button. The top movement is then carried out automatically. „This means that the driver quickly has both hands on the steering wheel again,“ explains Sven Tornow.

Another additional function is that the top opens fully automatically after unlocking without the need to press another button. All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. Among other things, the speed at which the soft top can be operated while driving can be selected.

Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the convertible top operation. Thanks to a USB port, configuration can be carried out easily via the PC/Mac. The USB port also allows software updates to be installed, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

The SmartTOP module is supplied with a plug-and-play harness for easy installation. The specially developed T-Harness comes in OEM quality and ensures a simple connection between the vehicle electronics and the SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut, which is why it can be removed at any time without leaving any traces.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP roof top controls since 2001. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo, all current convertible and roadster models are supported.

The comfort control for the Ford Mustang Convertible is available for 309.00 Euros plus tax.

A product video can be found here:

http://youtu.be/jSixbnB86Qw

Further information can be found at:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

