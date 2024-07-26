SmartTOP additional roof top control for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 now available

The retrofit SmartTOP roof top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Mazda MX-5. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving.

Nevada, Las Vegas – July 25, 2024

Mods4cars SmartTOP add-on convertible top control for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 is now available. „The SmartTOP for the Mazda MX-5 is one of our most popular products. We have succeeded in making the existing module compatible with the new 2024 MX-5 model. Now all Mazda drivers can enjoy the convenience of our SmartTOP module,“ says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The retrofittable roof top module makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the top while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h at the touch of a button. A quick press of a button triggers the automatic movement of the top. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down continuously. The driver quickly has his hands back on the steering wheel.

In addition to the main function described, the module provides further additional functions: The „invert switch logic“ function was added at customer request. Thanks to this, the operating direction of the top button can be inverted. The top can also be opened/closed in reverse gear.

All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. For example, the speed at which the top can be operated while driving can be set. Starting or switching off the engine does not interrupt the ongoing top movement. The module can be completely deactivated if required.

The SmartTOP is supplied with a plug-and-play cable set for easy installation. The specifically developed T-cable set in OEM quality ensures a simple connection between the vehicle electronics and the SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut, which is why it can be removed at any time without leaving any trace.

The SmartTOP top control for the Mazda MX-5 is available for 309.00 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP top controls since 2001 for Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. All current convertible and roadster models are supported.

A product video can be found here:

http://youtu.be/YXTu9B0jdks

Further information can be found at:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

