SmartTOP additional convertible top module for Mercedes-Benz SL (R129) price reduction

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top module for the Mercedes-Benz SL (R129) Roadster.

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 18, 2020

The retrofit additional convertible top control module for the Mercedes-Benz SL (R129) Roadster has now permanently been reduced in price and is available for 169 Euro plus tax. The SmartTOP convertible top control is a complementary module providing valuable functional enhancements to the convertible top.

Among other things, the convertible top can be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 60 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch, all that is needed is a brief tap on the interior button and the process is carried out automatically. The cumbersome continuous pressing of the button is no longer necessary. The driver has both hands back on the steering wheel quicker.

Additionally, it is possible to operate the convertible top from a distance using the existing vehicle key. This means that the top can be opened as the driver moves towards his vehicle. Conversely, it is possible to close the top from a distance should it suddenly start to rain. A change to the vehicle remote control is not necessary for this function.

When starting and stopping the engine, a running top movement will not be interrupted. If required, the convertible top module can be completely deactivated. Also, all functions can be individually programmed according to personal preferences.

A built in USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows the module to be configured on the home PC/MAC. In addition, software updates can be installed, which Mods4cars makes available to their customers, free of charge.

The comfort control module for the Mercedes-Benz SL (R129) Roadster is now available for 169.00 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars produces SmartTOP convertible top modules for all current roadster and convertible models since 2001. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/97L4-yrnizg

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

