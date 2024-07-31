Security in the digital jungle: prioritizing risks for companies

Securing our data landscape is often like an expedition into a dense jungle. Every website, every API endpoint and every cloud service represents a potential source of danger, ready to hide unexpected attacks. Like an experienced explorer navigating through dense jungle, companies today need to accurately map and prioritize their external attack surfaces to be effectively armed against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Comment from Stephan Halbmeier, Product Specialist Outpost24

Identifying and assessing potential vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure is the first step in minimizing risks. Modern security tools help companies to visualize their entire attack surface and identify vulnerabilities, whether through automated scans, penetration testing or continuous monitoring. These tools help companies prioritize risks based on their severity, the likelihood of an attack and the potential impact on the business.

A map through the digital wilderness

An example shows how important these measures are: Any company that has an online presence must make sure that all digital access points are protected. This is to protect sensitive data and keep the business going. By prioritizing risks in a targeted manner, the company can efficiently deploy its resources to address the most critical vulnerabilities and proactively combat potential threats. Continuous monitoring and rapid response are also essential as the threat landscape is constantly evolving. Companies need to be able to quickly identify and fix new vulnerabilities to stay one step ahead of potential attackers.

A holistic approach to risk management ensures that not only a company’s security is strengthened, but also its resilience to cyber threats. Through the targeted prioritization of risks and the efficient allocation of security resources, companies can not only protect their own interests, but also strengthen the trust of their customers and partners.

Sweepatic, an Outpost24 company, is a European market leader in External Attack Surface Management. The cloud-native EASM platform automates the continuous mapping, analysis and monitoring of all assets and risks connected to the Internet. The Sweepatic platform runs 24/7 and provides information about the attack surface in the form of notifications and an easy-to-use dashboard. In this way, Sweepatic helps organizations structure and reduce their external attack surface, making them an unpopular target for malicious actors.

