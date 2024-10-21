SEBISM Art for mental health

Explore the intersection of art and mental health awareness through Sebism-inspired works.

„The whisper of the stars smells like the color of music.“ An art movement that blends abstract, playful statement with creative expression.

Our Creative Journey

Step into the world of SEBISM, where abstract statements are transformed into captivating art pieces that challenge norms and evoke introspection. Our app is a NFT Gallery that not only promotes mental health awareness but also showcases unique art forms that resonate with the soul. Through virtual exhibitions, sales, and interactive features, we strive to foster a supportive art community that thrives on creativity and innovation.

Our Beliefs

At SEBISM, we believe in the power of art to spark conversations, provoke thoughts, and inspire change. Our commitment to promoting mental health awareness through art drives us to create a space where individuals can find solace, inspiration, and a sense of belonging. We value creativity, diversity, and inclusivity, aiming to build a community that celebrates art in all its forms.

Dedicated to artistic expression and the well-being of our community, we prioritize authenticity, collaboration, and innovation. By nurturing a culture of support and encouragement, we aim to empower artists and art enthusiasts to explore, create, and connect through meaningful experiences.

We are a performance art and theater company who make NFT art in our online gallery, Our commitment is to promoting mental health awareness with art.

Contact

SEBISM

Sebastian Kläy

Schlossweg 5

3143 Riggisberg

Phone: 0041787777650

E-Mail:

Url: http://sebism.com