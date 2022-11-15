Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge presents the product catalogue 2022

Already in September at the AMB in Stuttgart, Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge from Villingen-Schwenningen successfully presented their new product catalogue. Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge has been successfully manufacturing high-quality clamping tools for many years. In order to present this complex topic, the new catalogue has become more extensive, well-arranged and more interactive.

Everything worth knowing in the new Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge catalogue

For more than 70 years, Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge has stood for high quality and continuity in the field of clamping tools. Production takes place exclusively in Germany in the companies base in Villingen-Schwenningen. In the new product catalogue, Schlenker presents new innovations and well-tried products in a new design and a new form. In addition to numerous new product options for collets, guide bushes, bar feed collets and rotating inserts, the catalogue also contains overview pages for the product solutions. The different machine types such as sliding headstock lathe machines, multi-spindle machines, rotary transfer machines and the associated products are shown there.

Informative and well-arranged: the new Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge catalogue

A modern catalogue should be informative and well-arranged, so that the customer receives all the necessary facts and does not have to search too long. The new Schlenker catalogue has more than twice as many pages as its predecessor and contains the complete product range. In order to give a good insight into the different options and designs, all product options are explained in detail and illustrated with high-quality images. Due to the clear and modern design of the catalogue, customers can quickly find their way around.

Interactive offers for more possibilities

Important in the digitised world: making interactive offers and connecting several media with each other. Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge has also managed to make the catalogue interactive, so customers can scan the QR code to go to the corresponding product page on the company website to view the products in a direct comparison or as a 360-degree view. In addition to the QR codes for the product pages on the website, there are also a few QR codes for product videos in the catalogue in which the user can participate interactively. This makes the new catalogue a real experience.

Print or digital edition

Thumbing through the printed edition of the new Schlenker catalogue is a pleasure. The printed form is particularly representative. For whom, who pays more attention to sustainability or would like to receive the new catalogue quickly and easily, the catalogue can also be downloaded online. The new product catalogue from Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge is available in printed form or can be found as download on the website at www.schlenker-spannwerkzeuge.de/en/downloads.

Since its foundation in 1952 by Hans Schlenker, the Schlenker company has fully specialized in the production of high-quality clamping tools.

The focus on the customer as well as uncompromisingly high quality runs like a red thread through the more than 70 years company history of Schlenker.

Schlenker is regarded as a technological leader on the market for clamping tools and is continuously expanding its business with customer-specific and innovative product solutions.

