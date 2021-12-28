Ronny Kazyska (M.Sc.) CIS HypZert (F) and ZIS izert (G) certified

Frankfurt/Germany. Ronny Kazyska (M.Sc.) has additionally been certified as an expert for real estate valuation CIS HypZert (F) since December 2021. After passing the demanding examination process, he is therefore authorized to use the titles “ Real Estate Expert HypZert for Financial Purposes“ or „CIS HypZert (F)“. The HypZert personal certification is considered a quality seal for experts in the German financial industry in real estate valuation. It is based on the worldwide recognized international standard DIN EN ISO/IEC 17024. The CIS HypZert (F) certificate attests to the holder’s special professional competence, including the necessary professional experience for the market and mortgage lending value appraisal of all real estate types, including special or operator properties with any legal and other particularities.

Ronny Kazyska thus fulfills the legal requirements placed on appraisers following § 6 of the German Regulation on the Determination of the Mortgage Lending Value (BelWertV) for the appointment of Pfandbrief (covered bonds) banks. The certificate is valid for 5 years, subject to compliance with strict ethical professional regulations, with an annual continuing education obligation and subsequent examination of knowledge.

After a previous Master’s degree in Real Estate Valuation with the following personal certification ZIS izert (G) according to the international standard DIN EN ISO/IEC 17024 in April 2021 at the University Anhalt (public body), Ronny Kazyska is currently personal certified by two independent certification bodies. While the focus of the examination process at University Anhalt was on determining the market value, the emphasis at HypZert was on the determination of the mortgage lending value.

Ronny Kazyska thus completed the demanding examination process for personal certification under the international standard DIN EN ISO/IEC 17024 as an expert for real estate valuation at two different certification bodies in 2021. They both confirmed the special expert knowledge, the necessary professional experience based on work samples, and personal suitability as an expert for real estate valuation in terms of independence, impartiality, and credibility.

HypZert has been the leading certification body for real estate valuers in the financial sector since 1996. It is a society of the leading associations of the German financial industry and founded on the initiative of the Federal Association of German Peoples‘ Banks and Cooperative Banks, the Federal Association of Banks, the Federal Association of Public Banks in Germany, the German Savings Banks Association, the Association of Private Building Societies and the Association of German Pfandbrief Banks. HypZert enjoys a high reputation and trust in Germany and abroad. There are cooperations with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Appraisal Institute (AI).

The izert certification body of the University Anhalt is the first state certification body for people in real estate valuation nationwide. It has been accredited by the „Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH“ (DAkkS), since 30.04.2020. The successful accreditation by the national accreditation body of the Federal Republic of Germany confirms the high audited quality of the izert certification. The University Anhalt is responsible for the impartiality of its certification activities. It is not exposed to any commercial, financial, or other pressure that could jeopardize impartiality as a state institution.

Ronny Kazyska is a broker and valuer of investment properties in Germany. The company focuses on all commercial properties such as office, retail, industrial, special or operator-run properties as well as on residential properties such as apartment complexes, multi-family houses, apartment buildings, or mixed residential and commercial buildings. The head office is in Frankfurt am Main, and the company is active in all major cities in Germany through an excellent investor network. A large number of real estate transactions have already been successfully accompanied. Ronny Kazyska is economically independent and free of third-party interests and thus autonomous of instructions, insurance, and banks. Valuations are carried out according to national and/or international valuation methods.

Contact

Ronny Kazyska

Ronny Kazyska

Messeturm | Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 49

60308 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 46992759

E-Mail: mail@kazyska.com

Url: http://www.ronnykazyska.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.