Roel Schaart – internationally accredited Advanced Certified Practitioner #31

The Assessments 24×7 team announced Roel Schaart as number 31 in the Advanced Certified Practitioner world ranking

Since July 2020, Roel Schaart has been the world”s number 31 Advanced Certified Practitioner, a title awarded by the Assessments 24×7 team. This team of experts has developed five robust assessment certification programs, designed specifically for coaches and corporate trainers alike. The certified coaches receive indefinite “coach mentorship,” ensuring their learning never ends and no question goes unanswered. Each of the Practitioners completes 10-15 hours of additional specialized training, per assessment certification.

The Advanced Certified Practitioners have completed the greatest training, and therefore possess the most comprehensive skillset. The goal of these training certifications is to further bridge the gap between assessment content and interactive application through workshops and facilitation. Only 31 people worldwide went through the certification process for all 5 evidence based coaching solutions, which include DISC, Motivators, Emotional Intelligence, Critical Thinking (HVP), and Learning Styles.

“I am acutely aware of the many challenges that executives are facing today. My goal is to show what changes can be made and how they lead to optimum results,” said Roel Schaart, ICF Master Certified Coach. One of Roel Schaart’s main topics is to make leaders even more successful. For this purpose, he also relies on evidence based coaching solutions to explore positive outcomes in the areas of employee selection, leadership development, sales and customer service training, teambuilding, communication and collaboration training, conflict resolution, and succession planning.

“I am very proud to be the world”s thirty-first ranked Advanced Certified Practitioner and to pass on my knowledge in a practical way,” Roel Schaart added.

Read more about Roel Schaart – Increase your impact – Increase your success: www.roel-schaart.com

Roel Schaart – increase your impact, increase your success

Successful leadership is only possible if leaders have the impact to act effectively in their role. Those who offer their employees clarity, orientation, and vision, based on a solid foundation of mutual trust, especially in times of change, will experience leadership with high impact.

As an ICF Master Certified Coach and with more than 20 years of international leadership experience, Roel Schaart supports managers, executives, and leaders in particular in obtaining more impact, in advancing their professional development, and in realizing their personal goals.

Roel Schaart supports leaders and teams in individual or group coaching sessions. He also develops workshops tailored to the needs of his clients for team development to conflict management and consulting. His goal is to support leaders with relevant content that will really move them forward.

Contact

Roeland C. Schaart

Wagnerstrasse 42

27721 Ritterhude

Phone: +49 4292-517288

E-Mail: mail@roel-schaart.com

Url: http://www.roel-schaart.com

