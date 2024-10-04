Revolution on Construction Sites:

Holzbau Bühlmann AG Optimizes Asset Management with Timly

Holzbau Bühlmann AG, a Swiss company specializing in wooden constructions, has integrated the digital solution Timly to revolutionize its asset management. Founded in 1933, the company continues to modernize its processes while remaining true to its craftsmanship.

Digital Transformation: When Tradition Meets Innovation

Faced with traditional asset management through Excel spreadsheets, Holzbau Bühlmann sought an innovative solution to track its machines and inventory more accurately. As Jan Keller, site manager, explains:

„Before Timly, we often lost track of our machines. No one knew where they were or who was using them, leading to unnecessary purchases and costs.“

Holzbau Bühlmann quickly adopted Timly and its QR code labels, enabling it to take inventory of its entire equipment in just a few days. Each piece of equipment, every single asset is now listed on the platform, accessible via a simple scan, making tracking much easier. Construction sites also have their own digital folders, consolidating assigned resources, usages, and detailed reports.

This streamlined management allows the company to accurately monitor equipment usage on every construction site and ensures that everything is available and in good condition for the teams in the field.

QR Codes for Efficient Asset Management

With Timly, a simple QR code scan is enough to assign equipment to a project or an employee, report damage, or access technical documents. In the event of a breakdown, a photo of the issue is immediately sent to the warehouse manager via an email notification, ensuring maximum responsiveness for maintenance and repairs.

Holzbau Bühlmann AG has achieved an optimized level of management, perfectly mastering its equipment fleet. From the simplest machine to specialized equipment, as well as inventory and tools, everything is now tracked and accessible in real-time.

„We now have a complete overview of our equipment fleet. We know exactly where our machines are and when they need maintenance. This allows us to gain efficiency and reduce our costs.“

Holzbau Bühlmann AG and Timly: A Synergy for Excellence on the Construction Sites

The mobile accessibility of Timly is a major asset for Holzbau Bühlmann AG. Whether on the go or on-site, teams can manage equipment directly from their smartphones, significantly simplifying daily work. Additionally, the integrated ticketing system allows for reporting and tracking defects or damages to equipment, ensuring a quick and structured management of issues encountered on the job sites.

By using Timly, Holzbau Bühlmann AG combines tradition and modernity to refine its internal processes. With asset management as robust as the wood it works with, the company continues to innovate while preserving its authenticity and expertise.

Read the full Timly x Holzbau Bühlmann AG Success Story.

Timly Software AG, based in Zurich, was founded in 2020 and has quickly expanded its presence across Europe and beyond. Catering to companies of all sizes and industries, Timly offers intuitive, cloud-based asset tracking software that simplifies inventory management. Whether it’s machines, tools, vehicles, IT equipment, or office furniture, Timly enables easy management of any type of inventory, regardless of function and location. Founders Philipp Baumann and Fitim Mehmeti established Timly to tackle the complex inventory challenges faced by modern businesses and organizations, and the company has since grown to a dedicated team of 30.

