Remaining flexible

In a constantly changing world, a company has to be flexible

In this day and age, everything is connected, including the economy. Especially now, in times of the pandemic, we depand on the internet more than ever. You can compare it to a house of cards, if you pull a card out of the foundation, the entire house collapses, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG in Switzerland. This can be seen very clearly this year using the example of COVID-19. A novel virus occurs in a distant country and within a few weeks the virus reaches every country in the world and brings the economy to its knees.

A crisis is unforeseen and can affect everyone. Especially as an entrepreneur, you should know how to protect yourself and your employees from bad times and how to bridge financial bottlenecks.

This is where business centers come into play. Business centers offer a variety of advantages for their customers and enable companies to save costs, says Rieta de Soet.

According to a recent study, a business center can save you 24 to 200% compared to renting conventional office space. In addition, the number and size of office space can easily be increased or reduced in a business center to meet the new requirements. In normal office complexes, however, you often have a longterm contract of 2 years or longer.

Furthermore, business centers are usually located in prime locations, often in the city center or near the airport. This great location also allows small companies to position themselves very well on the global market, says Rieta de Soet.

Due to the already existing office furniture in a business center, these do not have to be purchased and you save time and money.

However, the GMC AG Business Center does not have to be rented for a longer period. It can also be booked by the hour or day, e.g. for meetings in a foreign city or for conferences and training.

GMC AG also helps its customers with important questions, such as the company’s online presence. Now when it comes to slowly recovering from the crisis and regaining a foothold in the economy, business centers are a decisive factor because they offer their customers the best possible flexibility.

GMC AG mit Hauptsitz in Zug/Schweiz, ist mit zahlreichen Business Centern international in Amerika, Australien, Asien und Europa vertreten. In seinen Business Centern stehen Betriebswirte, Steuerberater, Marketing- und Unternehmensberater den Kunden zur Verfügung, die seit über 20 Jahren in den Bereichen Business Center, Firmengründung und Managementberatung tätig sind.

