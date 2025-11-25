Rehm optimises customer service with a digital ticket system

With the aim of providing customers with even better support and innovative solutions, a new order ticket system has been implemented at the Global Service Centre of Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH. This provides the customer support team with real-time data on all customer enquiries, system history, maintenance activities and order processing. Extended data collection and visibility across departmental boundaries not only improve response times and service quality but also lay the foundation for further enhanced on-time data analysis. Thanks to the increased transparency, Rehm Thermal Systems and, in turn, its customers benefit across departments. In the next project phase, the system will be rolled out to the company“s international subsidiaries and distributors.

„The introduction of the ticket system and the new cloud application for customers and service staff elevate our communication and capabilities to the next level. With the help of an AI-supported knowledge database, which will be presented at Productronica, operators and service staff can access the relevant know-how,“ says Roger Böttinger, Head of the Rehm Global Customer Service Centre. „Our expertise as a system supplier in the construction and integration of complete production lines, combined with our continuous process support, is already highly valued by customers today. The new structures and software possibilities will further enhance service quality and customer satisfaction,“ he adds.

At the same time, the global service organisation is being consistently advanced on the organisational side. At the Global Service Centre, the areas of project management, order processing, commissioning, maintenance and after-sales management are now consolidated. With a worldwide presence, including representatives and partners in more than 24 countries, and increasing complexity of requirements, these are forward-looking measures to further boost efficiency and to continue acting as a reliable partner for customers in the future.

Rehm Thermal Systems is a specialist in the field of thermal system solutions for the electronics and photovoltaic industries and is recognized as a leader in technology and innovation for the modern and cost-effective manufacturing of electronic assemblies. As a global manufacturer, we offer a wide range of products, including convection, condensation, or vacuum reflow soldering systems, drying and coating equipment, functional testing systems, equipment for the metallization of solar cells, and numerous custom solutions. With over 30 years of industry experience, we operate in all significant growth markets and provide innovative manufacturing solutions that set industry standards.

Contact

Rehm Thermal Systems

Carmen Hilsenbeck

Leinenstraße 7

89143 Blaubeuren

Phone: 07344 9606 535

Fax: 07344 9606 525

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.rehm-group.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.