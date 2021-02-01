Ready for the terabit age: tde, Senko and Prysmian Group are inviting to the NTT Webcast

Cable, connector and network experts present solutions for stable and future-proof networks in online seminar

Dortmund/Germany, February 1st, 2021. tde, Senko and the Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS) will be demonstrating how to create a fast, future-proof and highly available communications cabling system with 100 percent reliability and thus a stable backbone for every company network. On February 10th at 10 a.m., network specialist tde, component partner Senko and cable expert BU MMS invite interested parties to a webcast entitled “Cabling in the Data Center – Efficient by Design” as part of the NTT Technology Experience Lab. In their presentations, the technology partners will provide information on high-density solutions in data centres, explain the advantages of structured cabling and answer questions on the topics of high availability, reliability and energy efficiency. Interested parties can register now free of charge at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/15381/464444 and view the agenda.

2020, tde and Senko have installed structured cabling based on the tML-24, tML-32 systems as well as the patch cable management tPM in the central distributor and in selected manufacturer cabinets of the NTT Experience Lab in Frankfurt. Companies can thus successfully test their digitalisation projects, develop efficient cloud strategies and validate use cases.

Now the technology partners are providing information in a webcast about the installed cabling concept based on MPO multi-fibre technology: “The demands on the highly available and failure-proof cabling infrastructure are and remain high. To ensure that companies are well equipped to enter the terabit age, they should rely on reliable cables, innovative connectors in the patch area and the proven multi-fibre technology in the rear. Together with the experts from the Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions and Senko, we will show what to look out for,” says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde.

Holistic webcast approach

In order to shed light on the cabling infrastructure ecosystem in a holistic manner, tde has also been able to win the Prysmian Group’s technology partner BU Multimedia Solutions as a webcast partner. Gerard Pera, Product Manager FO Data Cables of BU MMS, will open the webcast with a presentation on “Fibre optic cable miniaturisation in high-speed networks”. He informs about the technological development of Draka fibre optic cables towards smaller and improved dimensions, high-density solutions and further multimedia solutions for data centres and related applications. He also provides insights into the current state of parallel optical cabling.

Afterwards, Jarno Franke, Sales Account Manager at Senko, explains the advantages of the compact CS and SN connectors: “Thanks to their up to 40 percent smaller form factor compared to comparable LC duplex connectors, the packing density in the patch area can be significantly increased. However, the full innovative advantage of the new generation of single-fibre connectors only comes into play in combination with the systematics of the tML cabling platforms: By relying on CS connection technology on the front side, the tML32 system from network expert tde can realise up to 128 x 2 fibres with a total of 256 fibres on one height unit. The SN connector goes even further, integrating up to 384 fibres, twice as many as when using LC duplex connectors. These and other aspects for more packing density and space savings in data centres are the focus of Sascha Langer, Sales Consultant at tde trans data elektronik GmbH, in his contribution entitled “High-density in Data Centres”.

Well planned for a future-proof digitalisation project

“With the webcast, we want to support companies in the planning and proof-of-concept for their digitalisation project,” explains Andre Engel and continues: “Because only if they know right from the start what they have to pay attention to when implementing a stable and future-proof cabling infrastructure, can they later rely on high availability and 100 percent reliability with simultaneous easy migration to higher transmission rates. Flexible, modular cabling systems are central to this. These should take into account fibre optic cables with high fibre counts and small diameters as well as the possibility of integrating all relevant connectors currently available on the market.”

The NTT webcast will take place on February 10th at 10am. Interested parties can register free of charge at https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/15381/464444

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 25 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company”s portfolio “Made in Germany” contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the “European Code of Conduct” when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter und Xing.

About SENKO

SENKO Advanced Components develops, manufactures, markets and distributes hundreds of fiber optic products, providing solutions across the spectrum of fiber optic applications from FTTx, telecom and Datacom applications to broadcast and medical. They aim to be recognized as the global leader for interconnect solutions by providing our customers with the highest quality optical connectivity.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. http://www.prysmiangroup.com

The Global Data Centers division of NTT

Global Data Centers, formerly e-shelter, is a division of NTT Ltd. Our combined global platform is one of the largest in the world with over 150 data centers in more than 20 countries and regions including North America, Europe, Africa and APAC.

As a carrier- and partner-neutral operator, we offer access to a wide range of cloud providers, Internet Exchanges and telecom operators. Our customers benefit from an infrastructure tailored to their needs and benefit from uniform approaches to planning and operation in all our highly available, scalable and customisable data centers. Together, we enable a networked future. Visit us on our new website https://hello.global.ntt/

