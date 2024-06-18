QAES enters the booming European market for battery energy storage systems

Detailed market analysis and go-to-market strategy pave the way for successful market entry

Leading provider of battery energy storage solutions, QAES, announces its expansion into the promising European market and will be present at the trade fair „The Smart E Europe“ (ees 2024). A comprehensive article sheds light on the opportunities and challenges of the industry.

QAES, a leading provider of battery energy storage solutions, has published a comprehensive article on the booming European market for battery energy storage systems. The article „Battery Energy Storage: Europe’s Booming Market“ is based on a detailed market analysis and go-to-market strategy developed by Dr. Pascal Papagrigoriou, the newly appointed General Manager Europe at QAES. QAES will also be present at the trade fair „The Smart E Europe“ (ees 2024).

Prior to his position as GM Europe, Dr. Papagrigoriou prepared an extensive market analysis and GTM strategy for QAES. Based on this strategy, the company decided to establish its European headquarters in Berlin. The process of founding the German subsidiary has begun under the leadership of Dr. Papagrigoriou and is currently in the implementation phase.

The article highlights current market trends, growth forecasts, and strategic implications for the battery energy storage systems industry in Europe. It is a summary of the GTM strategy and is available in both German and English on Medium:

German: [ https://medium.com/@empelor/batterie-energiespeicher-europas-markt-vor-dem-durchbruch-dd28d30576d6]

English: [ https://medium.com/@empelor/battery-energy-storage-europes-market-on-the-verge-of-a-breakthrough-f41939e12e87]

Visit QAES at the trade fair „The Smart E Europe“ (ees 2024) at booth No. FM705/30 and learn about the latest developments and solutions in the field of battery energy storage.

About QAES:

QAES is a leading provider of battery energy storage solutions with headquarters in Chonqing, China, and a European headquarters in Berlin, Germany. The company offers innovative and sustainable storage solutions for various applications, including renewable energy, grid security, and electric mobility.

