Proton Motor supplies Fincantieri with new fuel cell system „HyShip 72“

Puchheim near Munich, January 26, 2022 – Maritime mobility of the future navigates with emission-free hydrogen fuel cell drive on board: The Bavarian hydrogen fuel cell specialist „Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH“ ( www.proton-motor.de) is now successfully delivering its high-tech innovation „HyShip 72“. For the largest European shipbuilding group „Fincantieri S.p.A.“, based in Trieste, two fully redundant „HyShip 72“ product designs were primarily adapted for the power supply of the electric powertrain and other consumers of the „ZEUS“ ship (Zero Emission Ultimate Ship). The hydrogen-powered propulsion solution is equipped with Proton Motor fuel cells, a battery system as well as a metal hydride hydrogen storage system. This eco-friendly H2 hybrid arrangement is the main power supply for the zero-emission navigation. The multiple „HyShip 72“ applications provide power supply for recreational, passenger, cargo, working, military ships and submarines. The waste heat can also be used thermally, as intended for ZEUS, to extract the hydrogen from the metal hydrate.

Two Proton Motor stack modules „PM 400-120“ are the core of the new „HyShip“ system

In mid-December 2021, the technical acceptance and official release of the first „HyShip“ product by Fincantieri and the classification society „RINA“ took place for delivery to the customer. The core of a singular „HyShip 72“ are two integrated Proton Motor stack modules „PM 400-120“. Both „HyShip“ systems work redundant to each other. They will be supplemented with a battery system and the hydrogen storage system based on metal hydride to an emission-free electric drive train. „The entire Proton Motor team is very proud of our high-performance product portfolio for emission-free mobility. With high-tech innovations based on hydrogen fuel cells, we are making a decisive contribution to the success of a sustainable and green maritime energy transition and in the general transport sector“, Proton Motor Sales Manager Alexander Adrian comments on the pioneering 142 kW drive component. Hereby an entity has been successfully formed by combining fuel cell technology with a battery and hydrogen storage that produces 100 percent emission-free power on the open sea.

Proton Motor established with maritime references since 2008 as partner for zero-emission navigation

It is planned that in February the Fincantieri order will be finalised. In addition, follow-up orders in the field of green shipping respectively existing ones are currently being produced. This includes, for example, the collaboration in the project „Ma-Hy-Hy“ (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid), which is being realised together with „Torqeedo GmbH“ for the development of a marine high-voltage hybrid drive system with a battery and a hydrogen fuel cell. In 2021, the UK company „ACUA Ocean“ was supplied with a fuel cell „Made in Germany“ for the world’s first CO2-free unmanned vessel for marine monitoring and protection. At EU level, Proton Motor is also an internationally recognised technology partner in the „e-SHyIPS“ project. The goal is to define guidelines on the effective introduction of hydrogen in maritime passenger transport for a clean and sustainable environment. Already in 2008, Proton Motor – a member of the German „Association for Shipbuilding and Marine Technology“ – was able to project for „ATG Alster-Touristik GmbH“ the „Zemships“-funded (Zero Emission Ships) fuel cell passenger ferry „Alsterwasser“ with an alternative drive solution, which was in regular ferry operation until 2014.

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 93 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der „Proton Motor Power Systems PLC“ ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Tickersymbol: „PPS“ / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany“s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of „Proton Motor Power Systems plc“ ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: „PPS“ / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

