Prostate Laser Therapy LIFE: Low-infection – Fast – Gentle – Suitable for high-risk patients

LIFE laser method by biolitec minimizes infections – Tissue removal without residues – Optimal hemostasis – Treatment without general anesthesia – Also suitable for risk patients due to low side effects and gentle treatment

Jena, 15th June, 2020 – The restrictions due to the corona epidemic are gradually being eased. This means that doctors are now beginning to return to their regular consulting hours, even outside of emergency care. This is a reason for joy for all those patients who had previously postponed the treatment of their benign enlarged prostate out of fear of corona infection. The treatment of the benign enlarged prostate with a medical laser offers special protection against the risk of infection and special advantages for patients with chronic associated diseases.

With increasing age, up to every second man suffers from a benign enlargement of the prostate, which leads to a narrowing of the urethra and thus often to problems with urination. If you have a constant urge to urinate, a weakened urinary stream, the feeling that you have not completely emptied the bladder after urinating, frequent urination in only small volumes and frequent night-time urination, you should definitely consult a urologist.

biolitec’s LIFE laser method has been offering a minimally invasive, particularly gentle treatment alternative to the conventional surgical method TURP (transurethral prostate resection) for many years. TURP is usually performed with a metal wire loop that is inserted through the urethra with an endoscope. The surplus prostate tissue is then removed using high-frequency electricity. For this method the patient is usually given a general anesthetic. During the operation, bleeding or perforation of the capsule enclosing the prostate may occur.

In the gentle LIFE method, a laser light fiber is inserted through the urethra and inserted up to the enlarged prostate. The tissue of the urinary canal of the prostate is removed from the inside without leaving any residues. Due to the special characteristics of the laser energy, any bleeding that occurs is immediately stopped and surrounding tissue is not damaged. This reduces possible side effects to a minimum.

Due to these excellent treatment conditions for the patients, it is possible to perform the LIFE laser method very gently and minimally invasive with spinal anesthesia. This aspect is a decisive factor for patients with chronic associated diseases, as they have often had to forego conventional prostate treatment due to general anesthesia. This is no longer necessary with the gentle LIFE laser treatment.

On the patient information website www.info-prostate.com you will find further information about the LIFE therapy.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

