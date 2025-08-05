pronubes – The platform for IT/OT integration

With the official launch of pronubes inray is ushering in a new era in IT/OT integration.

pronubes is a scalable platform for real-time integration of IT and OT systems. It enables fast, robust, and low-maintenance networking of machines, production facilities, and IT applications via standardized interfaces. Thanks to its modular architecture, container-based deployment, and powerful data processing, pronubes can be flexibly integrated into existing infrastructures across locations and is future-proof. With over 30 years of industry experience as its foundation, pronubes provides a reliable basis for data-driven decisions and sustainable industrial digitalization.

pronubes offers comprehensive support in setting up and efficiently managing your system landscape. The platform has been developed with a scalable structure that allows it to adapt seamlessly to the growth of your company and grow with it at any time. In pronubes, you can structure, monitor, and control your system landscape in clearly defined zones. This allows you to maintain an overview of the system status at all times.

In this way, pronubes helps you to meet both current and future requirements and position your company for long-term success.

With version 1.2, pronubes is taking a significant step toward better overview and scalability: The new pronubes Zones feature is here, offering a powerful way to organize, map, and centrally monitor complex system landscapes. pronubes Zones are logically defined areas within pronubes in which systems can be grouped according to freely selectable criteria. This allows the structure of a company to be directly reflected in the system image, either technically or geographically.

inray is a leading provider of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the optimization of industrial operations and processes. The company offers innovative products and services for process optimization and data acquisition as well as automation system integration. With a focus on reliability, efficiency and future-proofing, inray helps its customers to optimize their production processes and gain competitive advantages.

