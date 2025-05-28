Program for Open Tech Day – Grafana Edition is now Live

Nuremberg, May 28, 2025

The full program for Open Tech Day 2025 – Grafana Edition is now online. The one-day conference, taking place on September 23, 2025, will focus entirely on Grafana, the widely adopted open source platform for monitoring, visualization, and observability.

This year’s edition offers a comprehensive schedule featuring a mix of technical talks, case studies, and expert insights. The event is designed to provide a platform for sharing knowledge and discussing current developments in the field of open source observability.

Program highlights include:

– Richard Hartmann, Grafana Labs | Intro to Observability

– Fabian Stäber, Grafana Labs | Zero Code Instrumentation with eBPF

– Mehrshad Lotfi, Optiop GmbH | Don“t build from scratch – Grafana for your data visualisation application

The full schedule is available at www.opentechday.de

The conference will bring together professionals from various sectors to explore topics such as Grafana’s latest features, real-world applications, and best practices in monitoring. In addition to technical content, Open Tech Day 2025 offers opportunities for networking and exchange within the open source and observability communities.

Tickets and further details are available at: https://opentechday.de/

Open Tech Day Program

With over 15 years of experience, NETWAYS Event Services specializes in organizing high-quality IT conferences-both its own and on behalf of other companies.

15+ years of experience

Over 8,000 attendees since 2006

4.8/5 stars from participants

Company-Contact

NETWAYS Event Services GmbH

Katja Kotschenreuther

Deutschherrnstraße 15-19

90429 Nürnberg

Phone: 49 911 92885-66

E-Mail:

Url: https://netways.de/

Press

NETWAYS GmbH

Katja Kotschenreuther

Deutschherrnstraße 15-19

90429 Nürnberg

Phone: 49 911 92885-66

E-Mail:

Url: https://netways.de/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.