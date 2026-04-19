Press Conference for China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2026 Held in Beijing

On April 16, 2026, a press conference for the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2026 was held at China-Germany Plaza in Shunyi, Beijing. Co-hosted by Shunyi District Government and Senate of Economy Europe, the 2026 event will take place from May 25 to 26 at the Beijing China-Germany International Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme of „Joint Innovation · Integrated Development“. The forum will focus on addressing the „last mile“ for the German (European) hidden champions and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises to establish and grow their businesses in local markets.

Adopting an „N+1+N“ structure centered on the opening ceremony, the forum is expected to bring together approximately 400 Chinese and international guests, including around 100 overseas representatives. To build a full-chain service platform, the event will feature multiple thematic dialogues and industrial promotion sessions in areas such as intelligent connected new energy vehicles, intelligent equipment, pharmaceuticals and health, alongside a host of side activities including policy interpretation, project match-making and cultural experiences.

According to officials at the press conference, the 2026 China-Germany Hidden Champions Open Cooperation Report will be released at the event, providing support for enterprises seeking collaborative innovation. The Beijing China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Demonstration Zone, which currently hosts more than 120 German companies with industrial scale close to 40 billion yuan, is poised to further amplify its strength in cooperation with German businesses, as well as deepen and solidify industrial collaboration between China and Germany (Europe).