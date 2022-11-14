Potsdam: Mayor Mike Schubert (SPD) called the most incompetent mayor in Germany

The permanent construction sites in Potsdam, such as the closed Behlertstraße and the Leipziger Dreieck as well as the Zeppelinstraße, Kastanienallee and Schafgraben, as well as the Werdersche Damm between the Wildpark waterworks and the Kuhfortdamm, are causing massive frustration among the citizens of Potsdam, who see the blame on Lord Mayor Mike Schubert (SPD).

In an interview with DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG, citizens in Potsdam said: „Mike Schubert is the most incompetent mayor Germany has!“

When asked by our journalists why this was so, citizens who described themselves as Potsdammers said: „The only thing Mike Schubert has is the right SPD party card, he should have stayed an actor, admittedly he was also bad as such in SPUK IM HOCHHAUS, but at least there he wouldn’t have caused as much disgrace as he did in Potsdam!“

Our journalists asked what Mr. Mike Schubert would do so badly as mayor of Potsdam that it would come to this opinion, the citizens of Potsdam said: „In our Potsdam, you can’t even get an appointment to re-register for months, the streets of Potsdam are jammed every day, Mike Schubert is a disgrace for all of Potsdam!“

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG was able to see for itself on the website of the city of Potsdam that there are not even the beginnings of appointments for re-registration, here you can see a screenshot of the allocation of appointments in Potsdam: https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/image.dtz/uploads/Terminvergabe_Rathaus_Potsdam.jpg

Furthermore, Mike Schubert (SPD) does not seem to take the press law too seriously, until today, press enquiries from BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG since July 2022 and August 2022, have not been answered, neither by Jan Brunzlow, who is the acting (komm.) head of the department of Communication and Participation, Press and Communication Division of Lord Mayor Mike Schubert, nor by Mike Schubert himself, this contrary to the legal regulations in the press law of the State of Brandenburg.

The questions submitted in writing in July and August 2022 to Mike Schubert and his Jan Brunzlow, komm. Divisional Director of the Department of Communication and Participation, Press and Communication Division, were:

1) How many „Small Questions“ did Lord Mayor Mike Schubert receive in 2021?

2) How many „Small Questions“ did Lord Mayor Mike Schubert receive in 2022 up to 24 July 2022?

3) How many „Kleine Anfragen“ did Lord Mayor Mike Schubert answer in 2021?

4) How many „Kleine Anfragen“ has Lord Mayor Mike Schubert answered in 2022 until 24 July 2022?

5) Is there a coordinating office in Potsdam that can help affected Ukrainian refugees with the time-consuming search for a place to live/apartment (cf. Lotse Berlin) and if not, why not?

6) Does Potsdam City Hall use air conditioning in its offices in the current year 2022?

7) What temperature in Potsdam City Hall is planned for the upcoming winter?

8) Mayor Mike Schubert has announced a reform of the anti-right-wing alliance „Potsdam Bekennt Farbe“. Is this „alliance“ financially supported by the City of Potsdam in any way whatsoever, even if it is only by means of copies from municipal photocopiers?

9) How high were the debts of the state capital Potsdam in 2021?

10) How high are the debts of the state capital Potsdam as of 30 June 2022?

11) How many parking violations were there in the catchment area of the state capital Potsdam in 2021?

12) How many parking violations were there in 2022, in the first half of the year, up to 30 June 2022?

13) Does Lord Mayor Mike Schubert use a company car?

14) What make and type is the official car of Lord Mayor Mike Schubert?

15) Does Lord Mayor Mike Schubert use a company car privately?

16) Is any private use of Lord Mayor Mike Schubert’s official car charged to the Lord Mayor and if so, how?

17) What construction sites are there and were there in the first half of 2022 in the state capital Potsdam?

18) How many construction sites were there in the state capital Potsdam in 2021?

19) What road closures are there and were there in the first half of 2022 in the state capital Potsdam?

20) What road closures were there in the state capital Potsdam in 2021?

Anyone who does not answer questions from the press must at least allow himself to be asked at this point, does he have something to hide?

The fact that questions from journalists have to be answered by the authorities results from section 5, paragraph 1 of the Brandenburg State Press Act (BbgPG); there is no barrier of any kind to the refusal of the right to information according to section 5, paragraph 2, no. 4 of the Brandenburg State Press Act (BbgPG) for the authorities, i.e. the city hall of the state capital Potsdam as well as the currently acting Lord Mayor Mike Schubert (SPD) and his deputy. Jan Brunzlow, the current head of department!

The DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG would like to point out that Mayor Mike Schubert receives 10,343.84 euros per month from the citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany for his work, in grade B7.

The fact that citizens in Potsdam call Lord Mayor Mike Schubert (member of the SPD, Social Democratic Party of Germany) „the most incompetent mayor in Germany“ is not good for Potsdam or for Germany and leaves open the question, what have Mike Schubert and his party SPD done for citizens to make such a statement about the acting Lord Mayor of Potsdam?

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG (DTZ) ist eine liberal konservative Tageszeitung.

Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG, erscheint rund um die Uhr in vier Sprachen (deutsch / english / spanisch / französisch) und berichtet über Themen aus Politik, Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft, Sport, Kultur, Medien, Internet und Unterhaltung. Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG erscheint täglich online.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG beschäftigt eigene/Freelancer-Redakteure für die Bereiche Politik (und Vermischtes), Wirtschaft, Sport, Entertainment, Kultur, Reise, Medien, Wissenschaft und Internet. So beliefern die Redaktionen von DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG die nachrichtlichen Inhalte von Unternehmen aus Wirtschaft und Medien.

Company-Contact

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG

Yuri Dovzhenko

Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2092-4044

Fax: +49 30 2092-4200

E-Mail: Info@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Url: http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Press

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG

Yuri Dovzhenko

Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2092-4044

Fax: +49 30 2092-4200

E-Mail: Chefredaktion@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Url: http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.