Plunet Summit 2020: Early Bird ticket sales have started

“It’s all about business and translation management”: this is the motto of the annual international user conference in Berlin for all Plunet customers and interested parties. Tickets for this year’s Plunet Summit, which takes place from May 28-29, 2020, are available now at the early bird price of 460 EUR (excluding 19% VAT).

Plunet Summit provides all participants with a platform to share knowledge and learn from each other. The Summit program is particularly interesting for managers and those in charge of IT and projects at translation agencies and internal language services. Participants can look forward to exclusive insights: Exciting talks about efficient management of business and translation processes with Plunet, expert workshops, user reports, technology roundtables, plenty of networking, Plunet certification for project managers and, last but not least, the legendary Plunet Party.

The conference is primarily aimed at translation agencies and language services that use Plunet BusinessManager, but there is also a small ticket allocation for non-customers who want to learn more about TMS technologies and automation strategies.

More information on Plunet Summit and ticket sales can be found on the official conference website: www.plunet-summit.com

The Plunet Summit ticket includes:

– Admission for one person to Plunet Summit 2020, including catering and refreshments on all conference days (May 28-29, 2020)

– Participation in all talks, networking sessions, workshops (including Plunet certification for project managers) and much more

– Admission to the warm-up event (May 27, 2020)

– Admission to the legendary Plunet Party (May 28, 2020)

