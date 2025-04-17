Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Launches the New HiCube Neo RGA

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions – a member of the global Busch Group – presents the HiCube Neo RGA, a compact and versatile solution for residual gas analysis (RGA).

The HiCube Neo RGA integrates a HiCube Neo vacuum pump unit and a PrismaPro mass spectrometer into a compact system designed for residual gas analysis. The turbomolecular vacuum pump within the unit generates the vacuum levels required for mass spectrometry, allowing the PrismaPro to detect and analyze specific mass ranges of gas molecules, thereby providing data for process monitoring or quality control. This system ensures precise identification and examination of residual gases. The HiCube Neo RGA operates across a broad pressure range, from atmospheric pressure to high vacuum. It can be used in various applications such as coating as well as a wide array of analytical tasks.

A system with integrated safety features

To ensure stable operation and protect system components, the HiCube Neo RGA includes several built-in safety mechanisms. The system also features a vacuum gauge that continuously monitors total pressure. If the pressure exceeds a pre-defined safety threshold, the system automatically shuts down the filament inside the mass spectrometer. This prevents filament damage caused by exposure to high pressure, which can extend service life and reduce the frequency of replacements. The system can also be equipped with an integrated shut-off valve.

Various connectivity options for process monitoring

The HiCube Neo RGA offers multiple connectivity options for integrating external sensors and monitoring equipment. It supports both digital and analog inputs and outputs, allowing data from additional sensors – such as further vacuum gauges – to be incorporated into the analysis. The built-in touch screen provides direct access to measured values and displays signals from connected components. The PV MassSpec software further enables quick and easy access to the measurements.

The system can also be customized to suit various applications, from leak detection to vacuum furnaces. One such option is an integrated recipient heater, which helps release adsorbed gases. By evaporating these gases and removing them from the system, the heater reduces contamination and minimizes background signals that could interfere with measurement accuracy.

Ready for immediate use

Designed for plug&pump operation, the HiCube Neo RGA can be quickly set up. For applications that require gas analysis at multiple locations, the system can be mounted on a trolley for easy transport. This allows it to be moved between different workstations without the need for disassembly.

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio.

The extensive product and service offer includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

