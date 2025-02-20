Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Achieves Validation of Emission Reduction Targets by the SBTi

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, a member of the global Busch Group, announces that its science-based targets for reducing carbon emissions have now been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions has reached a milestone in its sustainability journey. With the approval of the company“s science-based emission reduction targets, Pfeiffer is now featured on the SBTi website as having a net-zero target in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change. This means Pfeiffer commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. Moreover, Pfeiffer also has approved near- and long-term science-based emission reduction targets with the SBTi. This approval reaffirms the commitment of Pfeiffer to combating climate change and contributing to a sustainable future.

The SBTi is a global organization that drives corporate climate action. It enables companies to set ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science and the Paris Agreement“s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C.

Defined targets for emission reduction

Over the course of two years, Pfeiffer has developed a roadmap for its sustainability journey that has now been approved by the SBTi. The targets set by Pfeiffer focus on reducing direct emissions for the operation of the company“s facilities (scope 1 & 2) as well as indirect emissions from purchased goods or the use of sold products (scope 3).

These targets are scheduled for three specific dates: By 2030, Pfeiffer is committed to transition to 100% renewable electricity. Looking ahead to 2034, the company aims to cut absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 58.8% and absolute scope 3 emissions by 35%. By 2050, Pfeiffer is committed to achieving a 96% reduction in absolute scope 1 GHG emissions, 93% in absolute scope 2, and 90% in absolute scope 3. As an overall target, the company is dedicated to reach net-zero GHG emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

Communicating and committing to sustainability

„This approval from the SBTi underscores the commitment and dedication of Pfeiffer to sustainability,“ says Sebastian Oberbeck, Global Energy Manager at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. „It also makes our sustainability goals transparent and supports our communication on this topic to our customers.“ Since the majority of total GHG emissions come from the use of Pfeiffer products by customers (scope 3), close communication with customers is essential to encourage sustainable choices.

A path to a more sustainable future

As a member of the Science Based Targets initiative since 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions actively supports the global effort to mitigate climate change. By aligning its business practices with the SBTi“s science-based targets, the company is addressing its environmental impact and fostering collaboration across its value chain.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

Company-Contact

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Florian Held

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 3376

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschgroup.com/

Press

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Fabian Fahlbusch

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 – 3379

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschvacuum.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.