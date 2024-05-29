PFAS-free coating of elastomers

The new anti-friction lacquers that were specially adapted to the Rotamat coating systems, contain no chemicals that do not decay over time.

At the DKT 2024 exhibition Walther Trowal and the Italian C.S.I. Centro Servizi Industriali Srl present an eco-friendly solution for the coating of mass-produced small parts made from elastomers. The new coating material, for the first time PFAS-free, has been specifically adapted to the Rotamat systems.

PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which until today are part of many coating materials, decay very slowly in the environment or do not decay at all. They are also suspected of causing cancer. It is highly likely that the EU will completely prohibit the use of PFAS in the near future.

For this reason, at the DKT exhibition the two companies will present the new PFAS-free anti-friction lacquers CSIP13 and CSIPN18 for sealing components made from elastomers or plastic – for example, O-rings or flat seals. Even though the new lacquers contain no PFAS, they have the same low friction coefficient as PTFE-based coating materials and offer the same life expectancy. C.S.I. developed the new lacquer specifically for the Rotamat coaters, exhibited at the DKT by Walther Trowal.

Especially the Rotamat R 100 with its high-volume drum capacity is increasingly used by customers, who coat large components, for example, pleated protective covers.

Danilo Olivino, technical manager C.S.I., explains what challenges his team had to overcome: „We had to replace all substances containing fluoride with an alternative anti-friction material. This demanded numerous trials regarding the general composition of the lacquer but also regarding the actual coating process. With its possibilities to run coating processes consistently within a wide range of different parameters, the Rotamat offers the ideal technology to precisely control the spraying operation in the drum. Especially the coating of parts for the automotive industry demands high process stability and consistency of results – the Rotamat systems offer these characteristics.“

Olivino continues: „The comprehensive sensor technology in the Rotamat precisely measures the data for controlling the flow rate per minute down to one tenth of a gram. This guarantees that the right amount of coating material is applied onto the work pieces and that the specified coating thickness is precisely maintained in a consistent manner.“

Walther Trowal already has a few customers who are successfully coating mass-produced small parts with PFAS-free anti-friction lacquers. For example, the Dutch Brüning Flexible Coating B.V., is coating, among others, O-rings and X-rings in several Rotamat systems.

Walther Trowal at the DKT 2024

from July 1 to 4, 2024 in Nürnberg/Germany

Hall 9, booth 314

Background

The Rotamat system represents an economical solution for coating mass-produced small parts, such as O-rings, handles, springs and screws. It allows the treatment of a broad spectrum of parts made from metal, wood and all kinds of plastic materials

This includes parts for the automobile and cosmetic industry, components for stationary supplies, toys, parts for the textile industry as well as seals and attenuators (dampening elements). The coating materials can be water- as well as solvent-based.

Rotamat systems are used for decorative coatings with numerous water-and solvent-based ornamental and functional lacquers. But they are also employed for coating with anti-friction lacquers, bonding agents, corrosion protection materials or isolation lacquers.

In Rotamat systems batches of small parts are coated in a rotating, closed spraying chamber (drum). Automatic spray guns are evenly applying the coating material onto the work pieces, which are continuously tumbling over each other. This results in precisely coated surfaces with an even coating thickness and an excellent life expectancy of the applied coating material.

Even geometrically complex or very delicate parts are discharged from the machine with an even coating, in single flow and completely dry. After leaving the Rotamat the work pieces can be immediately processed in downstream manufacturing or assembly operations.

The coating process runs fully automatically. The operator must only load new batches of raw parts and unload the batches with finished parts. The costly and time-consuming placement of the parts on special racks – required with conventional coating systems – is completely eliminated.

About Walther Trowal

Surface finishing technologies from the inventor of the „Trowalizing“ process

Since 1931 Walther Trowal has been developing and producing systems for the refinement of surfaces. Initially focusing exclusively on mass finishing – the term „Trowalizing“ originated from the company“s cable address „Trommel Walther“ – Walther Trowal has continuously expanded its product portfolio.

Over time the company has developed a broad range of machinery and systems for mass finishing, shot blasting and coating of mass-produced small components.

With the invention of new systems like, for example, drag finishing and the development of special finishing methods for 3D printed components, the company has proven its innovative capabilities repeatedly.

Walther Trowal develops and implements complete surface treatment solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into linked production systems existing at the customers. This includes the entire process technology, perfectly adapted to the specific surface finishing requirements of the work pieces: Equipment and the respective consumables always complement each other in a perfect manner.

Each individual work piece and each manufacturing process must meet special technical requirements. That is why the experienced process engineers in our test lab, in close cooperation with the customers, develop the optimal process technology for the finishing task at hand. The result: Work piece surfaces that meet exactly the required specifications…with short processing times and a high degree of consistent, repeatable results.

Walther Trowal is one of the few manufacturers who develops and produces all machines and mass finishing consumables in-house… including ceramic and plastic grinding and polishing media as well as compounds.

The company“s equipment range also includes all kinds of peripheral equipment for handling the work pieces like lift and tip loaders, conveyor belts and roller conveyors, in addition, special driers for mass finishing applications and, last-but-not-least, systems for cleaning and recycling of the process water.

With its exchange program for wear items like work bowls, which are part of a continuous recycling program, Walther Trowal conserves valuable resources and, thus, makes a significant contribution towards sustainability in the field of industrial production. Quick technical support and the global repair and maintenance service ensure high uptimes for our equipment.

Walther Trowal serves customers in a wide range of different industries all over the world, for example, automotive, aerospace, medical engineering, and wind power.

