PaperWave is winner of SPC Innovator Award for responsible Sourcing

Sustainability is rewarded – paper air cushions also win award in US

Home compostable and curbside recyclable PaperWave air cushion films have been awarded the Innovation in Responsible Sourcing prize at the SPC Innovator Awards in Chicago. Presented by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the award recognizes breakthroughs in the procurement and use of sustainable materials, improvements in sourcing practices, and innovative uses of materials in packaging solutions.

AirWave PaperWave air cushion films are recognized for their sustainability, augmented by the fact they are made from 100% FSC® (C162510) recycled paper and can be disposed of in organic waste or curbside bins. PaperWave cushions are inflated directly at AirWave packaging stations, requiring less energy and producing fewer CO2 emissions during transportation. They are certified as recyclable by the Paper Technology Foundation in Munich (PTS) and passed the pre-test at Western Michigan University (WMU) as PaperWave Box.

When inflated, PaperWave packaging consists of 5% material and 95% air. This makes them a popular, affordable, and convenient choice for businesses that wish to protect their products during shipping while still focusing on sustainability.

„We provide compostable packaging for one of the fastest growing consumer sectors in the world: the e-commerce industry. Over 95% of all plastic waste ends up in landfills in North America, so developing a compostable packaging material that we can effectively supply to the industry was an important milestone for us at AirWave,“ says Marc Rapp, CEO of

AirWave/Floeter Group. „I“d like to personally thank SPC and Green Blue for their important work and for recognizing our innovation here in the US.“

In addition to AirWave Bio, AirWave ClimaFilm-50 and 100, FLOETER is making a further contribution to sustainability in shipping with AirWave PaperWave air cushion films.

FLOETER is a global specialist for industrial packaging, air cushioning and packaging systems. The product range includes transport protection in many variants – from air cushioning machines and films in various designs to integration solutions for packing stations. With the AirWave and AirBoy air cushioning machines, FLOETER offers a

suitable solution for every challenge shipping of goods. In addition to the reduction of storage space for consumables, a low shipping weight and a high production speed, sustainability has played an important role at FLOETER for a very long time. All AirWave air cushion films are produced in Germany and are 100% recyclable. The air cushion films are available in various designs, such as AirWave PaperWave (made from

renewable raw materials), AirWave ESD (antistatic), AirWave Bio (home biodegradable) or AirWave Heavy Duty (particularly resilient and suitable for air freight). FLOETER is headquartered in Schwieberdingen near Stuttgart and works with over 140 partners around the world.

Company-Contact

Flöter Verpackungs-Service GmbH

Daniel Koch

Robert-Bosch-Str. 17

71701 Schwieberdingen

Phone: 07150 923960

E-Mail: ecommerce@floeter.com

Url: http://floeter.com

Press

Flöter Verpackungs-Service GmbH

Britt Schumann

Robert-Bosch-Str. 17

71701 Schwieberdingen

Phone: 07150 923960

E-Mail: Britt.Schumann@login-ci.com

Url: http://floeter.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.