Palazzina Sports launches modular gyms for Sports Clubs

Club fitness facility for purchase, lease or rent for your own sports club

(Dublin, 26.09.2024) Palazzina Sports & Building is now offering sports clubs modular gym facilities. With the new Palazzina Sports Club Gyms, tennis, football, basketball and many other clubs have the opportunity to offer their members a modern fitness facility directly on their own sports grounds to support their core sports. A new building is not necessary, as Palazzina Sports delivers turnkey modern fitness facilities in a modular construction, with or without equipment. The initial models of Palazzina Sports Club Gyms start at 50,000 euros.

On-site gym to support your clubs core sports

The Palazzina Sports Club Gyms are available in various sizes to fit different space requirements. Additionally, clubs can choose whether they want a fully equipped modular gym tailored for their needs or an empty gym that they can kit out with existing equipment. Palazzina Sports also offers optional support in providing a fitness trainer if the club requires one.

Numerous financing options available for the clubs new gym

„There are numerous financing options for clubs through which sports club gyms can be subsidized and financed,“ says Leon Freiholz, co-founder of Palazzina Sports & Building. We offer various financing options, such as purchase, leasing or rental,“ Leon Freiholz continues in conversation with support for the clubs.

Experience the feeling of an outdoor workout with our gyms

The Palazzina Sports Club Gyms offer members a perfect outdoor feeling, all year-round. This is thanks to their modular design with many glass elements. Group fitness training in the outdoor gym can strengthen team spirit and enhance the attractiveness of your sports clubs. Due to the modularity of the fitness facility, in many cases, no building permit is required, and the gym can be relocated if the sports grounds layout changes.

Palazzina gyms with high-quality equipment

Palazzina Sports offers the ideal solution for high-quality training at sports clubs. These gyms feature an open, bright design and comprehensive training options. With customizable equipment for running, cycling, rowing and strength training, they adhere to everyone’s needs.

The gym also includes additional areas for stretching, relaxation and stationary exercises, allowing for diverse workouts. Modern amenities like sound systems, lighting and a Full-HD Smart TV create a forward-thinking training space tailored to user needs. Temperature regulation is achieved through a combination of heat exchangers and air conditioning as well as insulation, making workouts comfortable in both winter and summer.

The modular design of our Palazzina fitness facilities allows for flexible adjustment of dimensions to suit any location. Palazzina Sports offers the option to customize the design of the gym-from exterior cladding to flooring-ensuring the gym will blend seamlessly with the aesthetic concept of your club.

About Palazzina:

Palazzina Sports is a Germany-based company specializing in the design and construction of modular solutions for the sports market. It addresses the challenges of a growing industry for athletic activities at home, in the workplace, and in sports clubs. Palazzina Sports has developed several modern and forward-thinking concepts for training spaces that cater to the needs of both beginners and experienced athletes.

Our offer for Sports Clubs:

– Fully equipped modular fitness facility for sports clubs

– Sports equipment tailored to athletic needs

– Support up to turnkey handover

– Modular fitness facility that can be relocated

– Optional: Trainer for the club gym

– Various financing options: Purchase / Leasing / Rental

Benefits for Sports Clubs:

– The modern club gym with optimal equipment

– Training with an outdoor feel in every Season

– Increased appeal for the club.

– Enhanced member fitness for core sports

– Strengthened community spirit

– Various gym sizes for different space requirements

– Assistance with funding applications

Palazzina Sports ist ein in Düsseldorf gegründetes Unternehmen und bietet maßgeschneiderte, innovative Sportlösungen für Home- und Corporate Gyms mit höchster Perfektion. Wir ermöglichen es Menschen, durch sportliche Aktivitäten zuhause, im Urlaub und auf Arbeit ihre Fitness und ihr Lebensgefühl täglich zu steigern. Palazzina ist auf die Planung und den Bau von modularen Strukturen für den Indoor- und Outdoor-Sportmarkt spezialisiert.

Company-Contact

Palazzina Sports International

Leon Freiholz

Marc-Chagall-Str. 2

40477 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 211-94250820

Fax: +49 211-94250829

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.palazzina-sports.com

Press

mediadefine GmbH

Marie Beutel

Marc-Chagall-Str. 2

40477 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 211-78176650

Fax: +49 211-78176699

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.mediadefine.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.