Palazzina Sports Launches Modular Fitness Studios for Companies

(Dublin, 20.01.2024)The Düsseldorf-based company Palazzina Sports & Building presents its innovative fitness solutions for companies. With the new Palazzina Business Gyms, companies can provide employees with the opportunity to stay active directly at their workplace. The gyms are delivered turnkey, either fully equipped or without equipment, and can be installed on company premises without the need for new construction.The fitness solutions are available to lease from EUR1,000 net or to purchase from EUR55,000.

Innovative & modular fitness rooms

The Palazzina gyms offer a first-class solution for high-quality training in the workplace. With their open, bright design and versatile training options, they cater for all needs. Customisable equipment for running, cycling, rowing and strength training as well as separate areas for stretching and relaxation round off the offer.

Thanks to modern equipment with sound, lighting and a full HD smart TV, a future-orientated training room is created that is tailored to the needs of users. Effective temperature regulation ensures pleasant training conditions, whether in winter or summer. The modular design allows the studios to be flexibly adapted to the respective location, which often means that no planning permission is required. The fitness rooms can therefore be integrated into almost any company premises.

Benefits of business gyms for employers

„The Palazzina Business Gyms actively enhance employee health and satisfaction while increasing the company“s appeal in the job market. Joint sporting activities in the workplace strengthen the sense of community, reduce sickness absence and increase productivity,“ says Managing Director Leon Freiholz about the positive effects of a company gym.

Benefits for employees

Sport helps employees reduce stress and improve concentration. In addition, our Palazzina Business Gyms help to prevent back pain and strengthen relevant muscle groups. This helps to prevent muscle injuries in the workplace. Our gyms enable employees to exercise directly at the workplace, eliminating long journeys to the gym.

The Palazzina concept

In addition, Palazzina Sports offers the possibility to customise the design of the fitness rooms – from the exterior cladding to the flooring, so that the studios fit seamlessly into the overall concept of each company.

About Palazzina

Palazzina Sports & Building GmbH, founded in Düsseldorf, specialises in the design and construction of modular solutions for the sports market. The company meets the challenges of a growing industry for sports activities at home, at work and in clubs. Palazzina has developed several modern, future-orientated concepts for training spaces that meet the needs of beginners and experienced exercisers.

Design your own custom gym now!

Design your business gym with Palazzina Sports according to your individual needs and preferences. Increase your company’s appeal while promoting the fitness and health of your employees.

We are happy to advise you and look forward to finding the perfect fitness solution for your company!

Palazzina Sports ist ein in Düsseldorf gegründetes Unternehmen und bietet maßgeschneiderte, innovative Sportlösungen für Home- und Corporate Gyms mit höchster Perfektion. Wir ermöglichen es Menschen, durch sportliche Aktivitäten zuhause, im Urlaub und auf Arbeit ihre Fitness und ihr Lebensgefühl täglich zu steigern. Palazzina ist auf die Planung und den Bau von modularen Strukturen für den Indoor- und Outdoor-Sportmarkt spezialisiert.

