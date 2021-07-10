Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 University Gold is on the way

With Virgil Abloh‘s “Figures of Speech” exhibit having recently opened at ICA Boston, it appears as if Off-White™ and NK AF1 Low will see a release in the coming weeks. According to a post from the Off-White™ Instagram page, the “University Gold” (or “Lemonade,” as it was dubbed in the caption) is set to arrive at select Off-White™ boutiques “soon.” Though this announcement is somewhat vague and opaque when it comes to providing exact details, its timing is sensible. The “University Gold” was first teased all the way back in May 2020, and rumors have long swirled that its release would accompany the opening of Abloh’s exhibit at ICA Boston. Much like the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Pixel “MCA” — which was also released in celebration of an Abloh exhibit — the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 “University Gold” features a bright, monochromatic color scheme split by bold silver Swooshes and embellished with signature Off-White™ details like Helvetica text hits and zip ties. A new lively colorway of the Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Shadow is presented above as this new offering gets covered in a variety of materials and textures. Covered in an array of hues that include white, red, blue, yellow, and purple, this women’s Nike Air Force 1 features a mix of materials which include leather, suede, and corduroy. A black and white print is then seen on the toe and ankle to add to the eye-catching look. The double layer details are also notable on the eyestays, Swooshes, heel tabs, toe cap, and the overlay on the midsoles.