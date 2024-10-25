Nuclear Fusion Technology: Sustainable Energy of the Future

In the development and implementation of nuclear fusion technology, vacuum solutions play a decisive role.

Imagine a world with unlimited access to clean energy – produced without depleting natural resources and completely renewable. Scientists worldwide are working to make this a reality by replicating the same reaction that happens in our sun: nuclear fusion, capable of generating unimaginable amounts of energy.

Future-proof energy source

Nuclear fusion, as it takes place in the sun, generates energy through the fusion of hydrogen isotopes and offers enormous potential for an almost inexhaustible and comparatively clean energy supply. Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe and is also available in large quantities on Earth. However, implementing this technology comes with some challenges. The sun is surrounded by vacuum. On Earth, virtually material-free spaces must first be created.

Vacuum technology is essential

Vacuum technology is an indispensable component of all technical approaches to the realization of nuclear fusion on Earth. It generates the necessary conditions for the creation and maintenance of the plasma state in which fusion takes place. Superconducting magnets create a magnetic field that encloses the plasma and keeps it stable. The magnetic field also acts as thermal insulation and keeps the plasma hot. In addition, the magnets shape the plasma into the desired configuration. The magnets can only be operated with the help of an insulating vacuum because they need an ultra-cold environment. In addition, vacuum-based heating concepts are used to increase the temperature of the plasma.

The Busch Group, to which the two strong brands Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions belong, has been a partner for many major international fusion projects for years.

Moreover, Pfeiffer is an active member of the Fusion Industry Association (FIA), the trade association of the international nuclear fusion industry, where it directly and indirectly networks with all startups driving this technology worldwide. Furthermore, the Busch Group supports companies in the development of alternative approaches to fusion energy generation.

Pfeiffer brings decades of experience to the development of tailored vacuum solutions that are essential for the operation of fusion reactors. As a complete solution provider, the company offers concepts for vacuum generation, vacuum measurement and analysis, leak detection and vacuum chambers. Its portfolio also includes products that have been created in close cooperation with leading fusion reactor projects for pumping highly concentrated tritium gases. In addition, the company has invented a protective magnetic shield specifically designed for the operation of vacuum pumps in fusion reactors. These protective devices ensure safe and reliable operation of vacuum pump measurement equipment despite strong magnetic fields.

Pfeiffer“s commitment underlines the importance of vacuum technology as a critical component in fusion research and application, and the company“s contribution to a secure energy supply of the future.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

