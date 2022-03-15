NTT DATA Business Solutions Again Achieves Partner Center of Expertise Certification from SAP®

Achievement demonstrates global initiative for quality assurance in 24 countries

Bielefeld, March 15, 2022 – NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading global SAP consultant and service provider, has once again achieved the prestigious Partner Center of Expertise (Partner COE) certification from SAP®. This certification signals to businesses using SAP technologies that NTT DATA Business Solutions provides a globally consistent high level of service and support in software maintenance. To achieve this recognition, partners undergo a certification process and associated audit anew every two years. NTT DATA Business Solutions is an SAP platinum partner – the highest partnership level offered within the SAP PartnerEdge® program – and services 24 countries.

SAP certifies that NTT DATA Business Solutions provides top service quality

The Partner COE certification is based on an audit of the entire support environment including personnel, processes, and service infrastructure, and the achievement attests to NTT DATA Business Solutions“ high quality standards in service, in both technical and organizational matters. The certification is a prerequisite for global resellers to offer product maintenance services (SAP Standard Support or SAP Enterprise Support) for different solutions in the SAP software landscape. NTT DATA Business Solutions has support authorization for SAP Business All-in-One, SAP Analytics, SAP HANA®, SAP mobile solutions, SAP Database and Data Management, as well as the omnichannel platform SAP Commerce.

Global approach: NTT DATA Business Solutions (re)certified for 24 countries

NTT DATA Business Solutions is continually developing its global service and support strategy as an SAP partner. The goal of this strategy and of the delivery model based on it is to provide optimum support to customers around the world in all aspects of managed services. The latest subsidiary offices included under this global approach are those in Ireland, the Czech Republic and the Philippines. This means that NTT DATA Business Solutions has been (re)certified for the next two years in 24 countries or sub-regions.

Lars Janitz, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Managed Services, NTT DATA Business Solutions, stresses the significance of the certification for the company“s global services strategy: „Our service strategy of „Global Capabilities – Local Presence,“ with the global Managed Services division and the local frontends in the different countries, is also being applied successfully in the area of maintenance services. We are always looking out for useful innovations and for synergies with the other service elements of our Managed Services portfolio in order to fulfil the high expectations of our customers around the world.“

Intensive SAP audits assess tools, processes, and personnel

In the course of the Partner COE certification, SAP examines the partners“ processes and tools against high quality criteria, focusing on different aspects over the years. This means that each audit promotes the continuous quality enhancement of the support provision. SAP audited NTT DATA Business Solutions“ global ticket tool, which is based on SAP Solution Manager, directly in the system. All these assessments attest to superb competence in the company“s dealings with customers.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo, helping clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables customers, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. The company is committed to its clients“ long-term success, combining its global reach with local client base to serve businesses in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

