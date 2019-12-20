New QCT Performance-optimized Intel Select Solution for VMware vSAN v2 Aids Enterprises with Data Center Modernization

Cloud enabler”s growing portfolio provides the latest proven product configuration for a diversity of workloads

San Jose (USA)/Düsseldorf, December 20, 2019 – Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solutions provider, announced its performance-optimized Intel Select Solution for VMware vSAN v2. As enterprises today face the challenge of growing data and diversified workloads, this solution can aid them in data center modernization. Built on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, this solution is designed specifically as a scalable, hyperconverged solution for the most demanding workloads that simplifies deployment and handles latency-sensitive use cases.

QCT collaborates with Intel to provide a range of Intel Select Solutions ( https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/architecture-and-technology/intel-select-solutions-overview.html), pre-defined and workload-oriented solutions to simplify and speed up data center transformation and modernization. In offering the Intel Select Solution for VMware vSAN, QCT has integrated the latest Intel technologies to help enterprises simplify their adoption of cloud technologies. This provides sufficient I/O throughput to ensure no scaling bottlenecks, supporting customers” fast-growing business demand. By reducing the time-to-evaluate, select, and purchase necessary hardware, businesses can accelerate their time-to-value for infrastructures with a ready-to-use software-defined performance-optimized solution. Not only does this ensure the performance of business-critical scenarios by preoptimizing the setting parameters for business common use cases such as ecommerce or scalable web scenarios, but it also eases the burden of cost and effort of installation and performance tuning.

“QCT”s performance-optimized vSAN hyper-converged solution delivers to customers the ideal platform for business-critical applications,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “As a part of the Intel Select Solutions program, we are able to offer an Intel Select Solution based on vSAN Ready Nodes to support diverse workloads at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) to various businesses.”

The QCT performance-optimized SKU is composed of QCT”s well-designed 2nd Generation server platform, the QuantaGrid D52B-1U, paired with the market leading hyperconverged infrastructure software developed by VMware and the latest components developed by Intel. VMmark test results ( https://www.vmware.com/products/vmmark/results3x.0.html?sort=date) revealed that QCT”s configuration passed all rigorous threshold benchmarks of the Intel Select Solutions program with a score of 8.24 @ 9 tiles, dramatically exceeding program requirement and validating its capacity to handle demanding, latency-sensitive use cases with outstanding performance. With the knowledge of QCT and Intel, customers can leverage the collective results and have a simplified path to a future-defined data center by adopting this solution.

For further information on these QCT solutions spanning data center to edge visit www.QCT.io

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds.

Product lines include hyperconverged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, switches and integrated racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware component and software partners. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. For more information, visit the QCT website at www.QCT.io

