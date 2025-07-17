New LEONARDO® Duster laser for lithotripsy, prostatic hyperplasia and other urological disorders receives FDA approval

biolitec® announces the launch of its new LEONARDO® Duster Super Pulsed Thulium Fiber Laser, which has now received FDA approval and will improve laser-based treatment in urology, providing unparalleled precision, efficiency and versatility in urological applications

Jena, 17.07.2025 – biolitec® is pleased to announce the launch of the LEONARDO® Duster Super Pulsed Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL), a significant advancement in urology laser technology. This innovative laser has received FDA approval (14.07.2025), marking a major milestone in the biolitec® LEONARDO® laser portfolio.

The LEONARDO® Duster is designed for a range of urology applications, including lithotripsy, prostatic hyperplasia, and soft tissue treatment. The new TFL technology is set to become the industry standard, offering superior capabilities such as improved dusting, low retropulsion, higher stone vaporization rates and effective soft tissue treatments. The superiority of TFL lasers versus Holmium:YAG lasers – including better stone-free rate – has been published in various studies and TFL is set to replace traditional Holmium:YAG laser devices as the standard in lithotripsy.1 In a RCT by Øyvind Ulvik et al. from the university hospital Bergen, Norway, the TFL group achieved a stone free rate of 92% vs. 67% in the Ho:YAG group, and intraoperative adverse bleeding occurred in only 5% of cases in the TFL group vs. 22% of cases in the Ho:YAG group.2 A Meta Analysis by Michael E. Chua et al. highlights shorter operative time and laser utilization time, a lesser degree of retropulsion, and a better ablation rate in favor of the TFL compared to Ho:YAG.3 The LEONARDO® Duster is complemented by a wide range of fibers, from 150 to 1000 microns, providing a comprehensive solution for various urology applications.

Key advantages

With a compact design for easy setup and transport, and an intuitive touch screen-based software, the LEONARDO® Duster ensures user-friendly operation with low heat generation and noise emissions and offers a minimal maintenance requirement. Innovative functionalities such as the Power Lock feature allow precise and secure treatment of critical structures by locking power to a desired value while enabling adjustments to energy and frequency. The LEONARDO® Duster produces a wavelength of 1940 nm 3 nm and a pulse energy of 0.02 to 6 joules, as well as a maximum average power of 60 watts and a maximum peak power of 600 watts. The green aiming beam, featuring a wavelength of 525 nm and adjustable brightness, ensures optimum visuals in endourological procedures. Treatment modes include continuous wave and pulsed, with flexible settings for pulse duration ranging from 42 µs to 20 ms and repetition rate from 1 to 2500 Hz.

With the addition of the new LEONARDO® Duster laser, biolitec® now offers the broadest portfolio for laser therapies in urology, allowing HCPs and medical centers, a one-stop-shop experience. This most versatile laser platform is supported by the widest range of laser fibers allowing HCPs to choose the right fiber for their specific needs and patient population. The biolitec® urology portfolio includes high quality fibers for TFL lasers, diode lasers, Holmium lasers and FLA therapy. With an experience of more than 30 years, biolitec® provides a full-value chain for lasers as well as fibers, including in-house R&D, European production facilities, best-in-class quality, and unmatched service support. Learn more about biolitec®’s versatile and wide range of minimally invasive laser therapies at www.biolitec.com

1Xiaoyu Tang et. al.: Comparison of Thulium Fiber Laser versus Holmium laser in ureteroscopic lithotripsy: a Meta-analysis and systematic review; BMC Urology; February 2024; 24:44; https://doi.org/10.1186/s12894-024-01419-6

2Øyvind Ulvik et al.: Thulium Fibre Laser versus Holmium:YAG for Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy: Outcomes from a Prospective Randomised Clinical Trial; European Urology, Volume 82, Issue 1, July 2022, Pages 73-79; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eururo.2022.02.027

3Chua, M. E. et al.: Thulium fibre laser vs holmium: yttrium-aluminium-garnet laser lithotripsy for urolithiasis: meta-analysis of clinical studies; BJU International; April 2023;131(4): 383-394; https://doi.org/10.1111/bju.15921

About biolitec:

biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG is one of the leading companies worldwide in the field of medical laser treatments and the only provider that possesses all relevant core competencies – photosensitizers, laser devices and optical fibers – in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT). Besides laser-based treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG primarily researches on minimally-invasive and gentle laser treatments and markets them. ELVeS Radial™ (Endo Laser Vein System) is the most often used laser system worldwide for the treatment of varicose veins. In combination with the Ceralas® HPD laser, the innovative contact fiber XCAVATOR® enables a gentle treatment of e.g. benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in urology. The new LEONARDO® diode laser by biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser which features a combination of two wavelengths, 980nm and 1470nm, and is suitable for interdisciplinary use. Gentle laser treatments in the fields of proctology, ENT, gynecology, thoracic surgery as well as pneumology also belong to the business field of biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG. Further information at www.biolitec.com

Contact

biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG

Jörn Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Straße 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641/5195336

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.biolitec.de

Bildquelle: @biolitec