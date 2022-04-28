New Heraeus Noblelight humm3 enterprise is unveiled at JEC 2022.

Heraeus Noblelight Ltd., are pleased to introduce their newest development in composites heating technology: the humm3 enterprise at the JEC 2022 show in Paris.

Heraeus Noblelight“s humm3 technology is a high power, flexible, controllable heat solution for Automated Fiber Placement (AFP), Automated Tape Layup (ATL), Filament Winding, and other composites applications. humm3 enterprise is the newest addition to the humm3 product family and has been born out of years of development from the original humm3 lab system, which has accumulated many thousands of hours in runtime and is installed in prestigious organisations around the world.

The humm3 enterprise is specifically intended for industrial production, advanced process development and pilot lines enabling high throughput for composite materials and components. With scalable heated widths from 12.5mm – 300mm and beyond it brings a wealth of opportunity to your manufacturing process. humm3 enterprise has been fully integrated with Fieldbus communications and robot rated components meaning it is a powerful and flexible option for industrialisation.

Peter Lascelles Senior Sales Manager for humm3 commented: „The humm3 enterprise has built in a lot of the key learnings that we have made from our industrial systems. We have been able to incorporate new features such as an integrated handheld HMI, integrated Fieldbus control and an improved head design. These all bring benefits to the usability of humm3 and the heating process itself.

„This is an exciting development in the expansion of our humm3 technology and we now have two product families – discovery and enterprise. Our discovery model is ideal for Research and Development, where enterprise is suited to large production cells, enabling high throughput for composite materials and components for things like pressure vessels, pipes and aerospace components.“

For more information about the Heraeus humm3 enterprise system please go to: https://www.heraeus.com/en/hng/products_and_solutions/arc_and_flash_lamps/humm3/humm3.html

JEC Show details

– Heraeus Noblelight will be exhibiting at JEC 2022 in Paris and can be located in Hall 6, Stand R52

About Heraeus

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned portfolio company. The company“s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership. In the 2020 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of EUR31.5 billion with approximately 14,800 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

About Heraeus GBU

Heraeus Noblelight with its headquarters in Hanau and with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China is one of the technology- and market-leaders in the production of specialty light sources and systems. The organization develops, manufactures and markets infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacture, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques.

