New Focus of InnoTrans 2024 in Germany Rail Transport Industry Cluster of Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park Goes Global

Recently, the world’s largest rail transport trade fair – InnoTrans 2024 has had its brand opening in Berlin, Germany. In this event, which is known as the „Olympic“ of rail transport industry, Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park made its first debut together with a number of rail transport enterprises in the Park, demonstrating to the world the cutting-edge achievements and innovative strength of China’s rail transport technology.

Cutting-edge technology of rail transport attracts global attention

The exhibition area of Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park became a „hot spot“, where the demonstration of the Park and its innovative achievements of cluster-based rail transport industry attracted thousands of industry professionals to visit, communicate and discuss the possibility of cooperation.

Nearly 500 small booth-based business matchmaking sessions were conducted by enterprises in the exhibition area of Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park. From technological innovation to industry standards, from product observation to market cooperation, every handshake and every new business card opened up new international development opportunities for enterprises.

Fruitful results

Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park, together with enterprises in the Park, visited a number of internationally renowned enterprises and research institutes, including the Rail Transport Industry Cluster in Brandenburg region of Berlin, Siemens, Technology Park Berlin Adlershof, and Drivery Incubator, to actively seek opportunities for cooperation with global railway transport enterprises.

In the trade fair, Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park and enterprise exhibitors all realized the signing of numerous international cooperation agreements.

Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park signed strategic cooperation agreements with Steinbeis Microelectronic Technology Transfer Center, MM China Link e.K, and Automotive Berlin Brandenburg e.V. to further deepen win-win cooperation, build a close bond, cultivate a new ecosystem of industrial cooperation, and promote the introduction of more international innovative elements into Fengtai.

During the trade fair, the Park’s enterprise exhibitors such as Edbao Electronic Technology Service Co., Ltd. and CargoBeamer (Beijing) Rail Transportation Institute Co., Ltd. also signed lots of contracts, and achieved a series of cooperation results in procurement, service and technology respectively.

Big shots gathered to talk about the future

Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park also hosted the „Sino-German Rail Transportation Industry Cooperation Forum“ during the trade fair.

In the speech session, Liu Jingquan, Deputy Director of the Management Committee of Fengtai Park of Zhongguancun Science Park, and Ms. Magdalena of Berlin Economic Promotion Agency, respectively introduced the latest development of rail transport industry in Fengtai District and in Brandenburg region of Berlin, and jointly expressed their outlooks on the future cooperation. Chen Linhao, Minister Counsellor of the Science and Technology Department of the Chinese Embassy in Germany, presented the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of rail transport from a perspective of Sino-German cooperation in science and technology.

German enterprises, including Steinbeis Microelectronic Technology Transfer Center, CargoBeamer AG, EVERWIND, MM China Link e.K., Automotive Berlin Brandenburg e.V. and eAx, had in-depth dialogue with the executives and representatives of Chinese enterprises such as CRSC, Beijing Dingchang Composite Materials Co., Ltd., Huanaco Innovation, RTTE, Traffic Control Technology and BlueRail, focusing on new green energy, AI, safety O&M and other hot topics of rail transport and industry trends, opening mind to new ideas for future industrial cooperation and contributing intellectual support to the promotion of the prosperity of global rail transport industry.

Rail transport industry is an important part of China’s national strategic emerging industries. Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park, as the main supporting area and important gathering place of China’s rail transport industry, has gathered more than 170 rail transport enterprises covering the whole industry chain, with a revenue exceeding RMB 100 billion for nine consecutive years, particularly exceeding RMB 260 billion for the first time in 2023. In the context of continuous technological innovation and constant market expansion of rail transport, Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park is, by virtue of its unique innovation strength and industrial foundation, contributing the wisdom and force of China’s rail transport industry to the development of global rail transport industry.

This year’s InnoTrans witnessed a variety of innovative achievements by enterprises in Zhongguancun Fengtai Science Park

Beijing Railway Institute of Mechanical Electrical Engineering Co., Ltd. highlighted its latest R&D achievements for supporting safe operation of high-speed railways technically, such as intelligent maintenance, intelligent patrol robot, intelligent cleaning center, intelligent car lifter, intelligent overhaul production line, equipment health management and remote diagnosis system.

Edbao Electronic Technology Service Co., Ltd. brought its latest testing and overhaul products for TCU/BCU/PSI and other electronic control modules of high-speed railways, demonstrating its professional strength in the rail transport O&M field.

In terms of integrated transport operation services, CargoBeamer (Beijing) Rail Transportation Institute Co., Ltd. and Beijing Chengtie Technology Group Co., Ltd. respectively launched their latest concepts of China-Europe multimodal transportation service system and integrated urban public traffic services, providing new ideas and solutions for integrated operation in the transport sector.

In terms of the application of composite materials in the rail transport field and the equipment of automated intelligent instruments on railways, Beijing Dingchang Composite Materials Co., Ltd. and Huanaco Innovation (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. also brought their latest research results respectively, leading the green transformation and intelligent upgrading of rail transport.

Beijing AllWayTon Co., Ltd. showcased its 5G-based FRMCS series products and GSM-R communication terminals, wining the favor of many potential partners in the fair.

China Industry Internet (Beijing) Technology Group Co., Ltd. launched its Zhi Gong Large Model (Zhi Gong Zhiyu), a model providing efficient knowledge management and intelligent Q&A services for enterprise in related industries to reconstruct knowledge services and build smart factories, which also became a new highlight in the trade fair by virtue of its unique innovative concept.