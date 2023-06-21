New distributor for Industry 4.0 Software OPC Router

Together with Vertix Technologies, inray expands its distribution network for the OPC Router in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia

inray is pleased to announce that Vertix Technologies has become a new Preferred Distributor for the international OPC Router distributor network. Thanks to this strategic partnership inray is now able to expand its distribution network for the OPC Router with the countries Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

The OPC Router is a high performance software solution for the realization of Industry 4.0. It enables the communication and data transfer between different systems and components in industrial production environments. By integrating the OPC Router, companies are able to optimize their processes, simplify their data transfers and achieve increased efficiency.

Vertix Technologies is a long established company with many years of experience in the automation industry. The company offers a wide range of solutions and services for different industrial sectors. With its technical know-how and strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Vertix Technologies is the ideal partner for inray to successfully sell the OPC Router in the markets of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Mike Elsen, CEO of inray, said „We are very pleased to partner with Vertix Technologies as the Preferred Distributor for the OPC Router. With their many years of expertise and focus on customer sastisfaction, they are a very good addition to our international distribution network. Together we will drive Industry 4.0 and the industrial process optimization in the markets of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, helping our customers to increase their competitiveness.“

About Vertix Technologies:

Vertix Technologies is a renowned company specialized in the automation system integration. With a broad range of products and services, Vertix Technologies offers innovative solutions for different industries, including industrial automation. The company has made a name for itself through its technical know-how, world-class customer service and is committed to providing optimal solutions for its customers.

inray is a leading provider of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the optimization of industrial operations and processes. The company offers innovative products and services for process optimization and data acquisition as well as automation system integration. With a focus on reliability, efficiency and future-proofing, inray helps its customers to optimize their production processes and gain competitive advantages.

