New Chief Executive Officer on Board

Measuring and control technology for rolling mills

Hagen, Germany, 29 August 2024 Thorsten Wünsch, an acknowledged expert in the rolling mill industry, is the new managing director of Friedrich Vollmer Feinmessgerätebau GmbH.

After many years as Sales and Division Manager Electric and Automation at Andritz Sundwig, Dipl.-Ing. Thorsten Wünsch has taken over as sole managing director of his former supplier, Vollmer. He knows both the industry and the processes and has the technical expertise to optimise Vollmer’s solutions to meet the needs of the customers and to further advance the company and its products.

He has set himself the goal of continuing, accelerating and perfecting Vollmer’s transformation from a traditional manufacturer of mechanical measuring systems to a provider of mechatronic measuring and control systems for rolling mills: „We will perfect our products … not only by optimising individual solutions such as the VTLG laser thickness gauge or further developing our shape measurement (BFI roll) and shape control as digital products, but also by improving the quality of our customers‘ products through cross-process rolling mill control systems and further expanding our position on the market. This also includes the more comprehensive integration of our systems into our customers‘ complex data environments. We are also working intensively on platforms for digital after-sales service.“

About Friedrich Vollmer Feinmessgeräte GmbH

The development in 1963 of the world’s first strip thickness gauge that was able to measure the thickness of strips with an accuracy of a few µm during rolling in the cold stand marked the start of the company history. Vollmer was also one of the first companies to enable shape measurement on the passing strip.

Over the course of the years, Vollmer has developed various contact gauges as well as isotope and X-ray systems for thickness measurement on strip, shape measuring systems and roll measuring gauges. Today more than 2,500 strip thickness gauges and over 100 shape measuring systems from Vollmer are installed in mills worldwide. Vollmer has also equipped more than 100 roll grinding machines with roll measuring gauges. The modernisation of mills, including the changeover to hydraulic screwdowns and the installation of systems for gauge control (AGC) and flatness control (AFC) of strip round out the portfolio.

Vollmer currently has more than 85 employees at its headquarters in Hagen. Partners and subsidiaries in more than 30 countries are available to support the customer and provide quick on-the-spot service.

