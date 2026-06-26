Helps Readers Recognize Romance Scams Before It’s Too Late

Grevenbroich, Germany – Millions of people around the world use dating websites and social media in the hope of finding friendship, companionship, or lasting love. While most online connections are genuine, some are carefully orchestrated scams designed to manipulate emotions and steal money.

In his new book, The Online Dating Trap: Protect Your Heart, Your Trust, and Your Wallet, German psychotherapist and author Günter Faßbender offers readers a practical guide to recognizing the warning signs of romance scams and protecting themselves from emotional and financial exploitation.

Drawing on decades of professional experience in psychotherapy, Faßbender explains the psychological techniques used by romance scammers to gain trust, create emotional dependency, and persuade victims to ignore obvious warning signs. Through real-life examples and practical advice, the book demonstrates why intelligent, experienced, and caring people can become victims of online deception.

„Romance scams don’t begin with a request for money,“ says Faßbender. „They begin with attention, empathy, and the illusion of genuine love. Understanding this psychological process is the first step toward protecting yourself.“

The book explores topics including:

How

romance scammers build trust and emotional attachment

The

psychological tactics behind online manipulation

Common

warning signs that many people overlook

Why loneliness,

grief, and emotional vulnerability increase risk

Practical

strategies for staying safe while dating online

Rather than creating fear, The Online Dating Trap encourages readers to approach online relationships with confidence, awareness, and healthy caution. The book is intended both for those who have experienced online fraud and for anyone who wants to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

As romance scams continue to affect people across the globe, Faßbender hopes his book will help readers make informed decisions and build safer online relationships.

About the Author

Günter Faßbender studied Social Work in Cologne, Germany, and worked from 1981 to 2019 in an outpatient addiction treatment center. He is a licensed psychotherapist under German law (Heilpraktiker for Psychotherapy) with advanced training in person-centered psychotherapy, trauma therapy, and Focusing. Today, he operates a psychotherapy and trauma therapy practice in Grevenbroich, Germany, while also writing books on mental health, emotional well-being, and online safety.

Book Information

Title: The Online Dating Trap: Protect Your Heart, Your Trust, and Your Wallet Author: Günter Faßbender Language: English Format: Paperback and eBook Available through: Amazon and other major book retailers

Media Contact Günter Faßbender Grevenbroich, Germany Email: (Insert your contact email here) Website: (Insert your website here, if applicable)

Psychotherapie und Traumatherapiepraxis in Grevenbroich. Therapie ist vor Ort und auch online möglich.

Contact

Traumatherapiepraxis

Günter Faßbender

Markgrafenstrasse 4

41515 Grevenbroich

Phone: 01739211780

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.traumatherapie-praxis.de

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