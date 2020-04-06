New app for minimally invasive therapy of hemorrhoids, coccyx and anal fistula

biolitec® App for proctologists now available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store – Information on studies, trade fairs, workshops and on SiLaC®, FiLaC®, LHP® laser therapy – Exchange of experience on therapies with colleagues

Jena, April 01, 2020 – biolitec®, one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of laser applications, is now offering a separate app for proctologists in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app “Biolitec Proctology” presents information on studies, videos, trade fairs and workshops. In addition to news on anal fistula, coccyx fistula and hemorrhoid treatment and direct contact with the company and the regional sales force, it is also possible to exchange experiences with each other.

The app is available in German and English and is available free of charge at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com Biolitec proctology.app&hl=de or https://apps.apple.com/app/id1502276607 . For full access to the studies and the forum, the user must register as a physician.

Almost every year there are new innovations from biolitec® with regard to medical laser technology. All developed therapies are minimally invasive and also provide relief for the patient during wound healing. The new technology also offers many advantages for doctors: General anesthesia, inpatient hospital stays and longer hospital stays can be avoided more and more often. This also helps to avoid the risk of infection by e.g. corona viruses as a result of longer hospital stays with many contacts.

LHP® for haemorrhoids (LaserHemorrhoidoPlasty): This approach is used under appropriate anaesthesia for the treatment of advanced haemorrhoids. The energy of the laser is applied centrally in the hemorrhoidal node. This technique allows the haemorrhoids to be treated according to their size without damaging the anoderm or mucosa. FiLaC® for anal fistulas (Fistula-tract Laser Closure): The aim is to gently remove the fistula tract without damaging the sphincter muscle. In this way, the muscle is spared to the maximum and incontinence is avoided. In addition, the FiLaC® procedure offers a minimally invasive approach that can be performed in just a few minutes, as the laser effect replaces excision. SiLaC® for coccyx fistulas (Sinus Laser ablation of the Cyst): The ideal treatment for healing the coccyx fistula, preserves the overlying skin and prevents recurrence. Simple and minimally invasive, to shorten hospital stay and time off work or school, to reduce pain and aftercare time, with an optimal aesthetic result.

The new biolitec® App for physicians “Biolitec Proctology” enables medical users to exchange experience reports or to post videos and new studies themselves. Of course, one is also kept up to date with the latest news and can inform oneself about biolitec® products.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

